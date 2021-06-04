FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 509 Companies: 33 - Players covered include Applied Materials, Inc.; JEOL Ltd.; ASML B.V.; Lam Research Corporation; Hitachi High-Tech Corporation; Nanotronics; NGR Inc. ; Photo Electron Soul Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Less Than 1 nm, 1 to 10 nm, More Than 10 nm); Application (Defect Imaging, Lithographic Qualification, Bare Wafer OQC/IQC, Wafer Dispositioning, Reticle Quality Inspection, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System is a semiconductor fabrication tool that relies on electron beam scanning to inspect killer defects in a wafer. Wafer defect inspection systems are used for detecting physical defects, such as presence of foreign substances known as particles, as well as pattern defects on wafers, and determining the position coordinates of these defects. E-beam wafer inspection systems are generally used by research and development projects in which accuracy remains paramount. Since e-beam wafer inspection technology is designed to operate in the 2 nm range, the technology is ideal for inspecting semiconductor wafers. Driven by increasing efforts to maximize throughput times, for instance through engagement of multiple beams, the market for e-beam wafer inspection systems holds significant potential for growth. Because of the rapid and sustained advancement being experienced by the semiconductors and electronics industry, defects management is more critical in the present day environment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems estimated at US$459.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period. More Than 10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1 To 10 Nm segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market. E-Beam Wafer Inspection, with Resolving Power of more than 10nm, extends an inspection system with the flexibility, sensitivity, and production-worthy performance required for inline monitoring of product wafers at >10nm node. E-Beam Wafer Inspection, with Resolving Power in the range of 1 to 10nm, offers superior reliability in scaling the transistor to 10nm. Migrating to 10nm nodes entails numerous challenges, with killer defects being the primary concern. Detecting wafer defects is becoming complicated and expensive at each node, and remains extremely challenging at 10nm, where E-Beam Wafer Inspection extends a reliable model to ensure flawless detection of defects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $329.7 Million by 2026

The E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.44% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$329.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$397.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Less Than 1 nm Segment to Reach $100 Million by 2026

E-beam hotspot inspection tools with resolving power of less than 1nm enable detection of the most challenging defects that other technologies fail to notice. E-beam inspection systems with 1nm resolution support are extremely useful in R&D, ramp and production control of multiple patterning, 3D NAND, DRAM, and FinFET formation applications. Advanced e-beam inspection systems such as Applied Materials' PROVision™ ensure monitor process marginality to seamlessly resolve ramp issues and realize higher yields. In the global Less Than 1 nm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Million by the year 2026. More

