Global e-Bike Market (2020 to 2027) - Trend Towards Connected e-Bikes Presents Opportunities
Dec 18, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II, III), Battery (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid, Other), Motor (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed (&lessThan;25, 25-45 kmph) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-bike market is projected to grow to USD 70 billion by 2027 from USD 41.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Government support and initiatives to increase the sale of e-Bike would drive the global e-Bike market.
Class-III e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally
Class-III e-bikes have a potential solution for car replacement to avoid traffic and reduce emissions. Therefore, the market for Class-III e-bikes is expected to grow during the forecast period. Class-III e-bikes currently don't have in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, in Europe, Switzerland is the largest market for Class-III e-bikes, followed by Belgium and Italy. The North American region presently has a limited penetration of Class-III e-bikes, with only six states authorizing their operation. Also, Class-III e-bikes in both Europe and North America have a minimum age restriction of 16 years.
Folding and fat-tire e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally
Folding e-Bike is becoming a popular choice among almost urban commuters. Major conventional bicycle manufacturers are also launching their e-bike with the latest technology and innovative design in the Indian market. For instance, in the 2020 Auto Expo, Hero Cycle its e-bikes lineup, which includes a folding bike (Easy Step, a straphanger), and an electric fat bike (Essentia). Presently, the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bikes is limited in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. However, we expect the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bike to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally over the forecast period.
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market globally
Currently, the North American region has a minimal presence of e-bike manufacturers, resulting in a limited market for e-bikes. However, public awareness about e-bikes and the involvement/ interest of traditional bicycle brands towards e-Bike has created a buzz about e-bikes in the market. Pedego Electric Bikes and Trek Bicycle Corporation are the major manufacturers of e-bikes in North America. Therefore, over the forecast period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in E-Bike Market
4.2 E-Bike Market, by Mode
4.3 E-Bike Market, by Motor
4.4 E-Bike Market, by Class
4.5 E-Bike Market, by Usage
4.6 E-Bike Market, by Battery
4.7 E-Bike Market, by Speed
4.8 E-Bike Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Driver
5.3.1 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on e-Bike Sales Globally
5.3.2 Government Support & Initiatives to Increase the Sale of e-Bikes
5.3.3 Growing Popularity of e-MTB
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 International Trade Policies and Regulations
5.4.2 Government Regulations and Lack of Infrastructure
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Trend Towards Connected e-Bikes
5.6 Challenges
5.6.1 Technology Challenges
5.6.2 High Cost of e-Bike
5.7 E-Bike Market Scenario
5.7.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.7.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.7.3 High Impact Scenario
5.8 Supply Chain
5.9 Technology Overview
5.9.1 Motor Drive Technology
5.9.2 Battery Technology
5.9.3 Usage Analysis
5.1 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Regulatory Landscape
6 E-Bike Market, by Class
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Primary Insights
6.1.3 Assumption
6.2 Class-I
6.3 Class-II
6.4 Class-III
7 E-Bike Market, by Speed
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Primary Insights
7.1.3 Assumption
7.2 Up to 25 Kmph
7.3 25-45 Kmph
8 E-Bike Market, by Battery
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Primary Insights
8.1.3 Assumptions
8.2 Lithium-Ion
8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer
8.4 Lead Acid
8.5 Other Battery Types
9 E-Bike Market, by Motor
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Primary Insights
9.1.3 Assumption
9.2 Hub Motor
9.3 Mid Motor
10 E-Bike Market, by Usage
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Primary Insights
10.1.3 Assumption
10.2 Mountain/Trekking
10.3 1City/Urban
10.4 Cargo
10.5 Others
11 E-Bike Market, by Mode
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Primary Insights
11.1.3 Assumption
11.2 Pedal Assist
11.3 Throttle
12 E-Bike Market, by Component
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumption
12.2 Battery
12.3 Electric Motor
12.4 Frame with Fork
12.5 Wheel
12.6 Crank Gear
12.7 Brake System
13 E-Bike Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
14 Recommendations
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 E-Bike Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019
15.3 Market Evolution Framework
15.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.4.1 Star
15.4.2 Emerging Leaders
15.4.3 Pervasive
15.4.4 Participant
15.4.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.4.6 Business Strategy Excellence
15.4.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.4.8 Business Strategy Excellence
15.5 Competitive Scenario
15.5.1 Expansions, 2018-2020
15.5.2 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-2020
15.6 Right to Win
16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
16.1 E-Bike Manufacturer
16.1.1 Accell Group N.V.
16.1.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
16.1.3 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
16.1.4 Yamaha Motor Company
16.1.5 Pedego Electric Bikes
16.1.6 Pon.Bike
16.1.7 Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.
16.1.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd
16.1.9 Trek Bicycle Corporation
16.1.10 Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
16.2 Additional Companies
16.2.1 Asia-Pacific
16.2.1.1 Hero Lectro E-Cycles
16.2.2 North America
16.2.2.1 Electric Bike Company
16.2.2.2 Rad Power Bikes LLC
16.2.3 Europe
16.2.3.1 Vanmoof
16.2.3.1.1 Business Overview
16.2.3.2 BH Bikes
16.2.3.3 Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
16.2.3.4 Riese & Muller GmbH
16.3 E-Bike Component Suppliers
16.3.1 Bosch
16.3.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
16.3.3 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.4 Bafang
16.3.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile
16.3.6 Shimano
16.3.7 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
16.3.8 Promovec A/S
16.3.9 Product Offerings
16.3.10 BMZ GmbH
16.3.11 Wuxi Truckrun Motor Co.
17 Appendix
