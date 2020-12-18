Global e-Bike Market (2020 to 2027) - Trend Towards Connected e-Bikes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II, III), Battery (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid, Other), Motor (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed (&lessThan;25, 25-45 kmph) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market is projected to grow to USD 70 billion by 2027 from USD 41.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Government support and initiatives to increase the sale of e-Bike would drive the global e-Bike market.



Class-III e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally



Class-III e-bikes have a potential solution for car replacement to avoid traffic and reduce emissions. Therefore, the market for Class-III e-bikes is expected to grow during the forecast period. Class-III e-bikes currently don't have in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, in Europe, Switzerland is the largest market for Class-III e-bikes, followed by Belgium and Italy. The North American region presently has a limited penetration of Class-III e-bikes, with only six states authorizing their operation. Also, Class-III e-bikes in both Europe and North America have a minimum age restriction of 16 years.



Folding and fat-tire e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally



Folding e-Bike is becoming a popular choice among almost urban commuters. Major conventional bicycle manufacturers are also launching their e-bike with the latest technology and innovative design in the Indian market. For instance, in the 2020 Auto Expo, Hero Cycle its e-bikes lineup, which includes a folding bike (Easy Step, a straphanger), and an electric fat bike (Essentia). Presently, the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bikes is limited in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. However, we expect the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bike to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally over the forecast period.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market globally



Currently, the North American region has a minimal presence of e-bike manufacturers, resulting in a limited market for e-bikes. However, public awareness about e-bikes and the involvement/ interest of traditional bicycle brands towards e-Bike has created a buzz about e-bikes in the market. Pedego Electric Bikes and Trek Bicycle Corporation are the major manufacturers of e-bikes in North America. Therefore, over the forecast period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in E-Bike Market

4.2 E-Bike Market, by Mode

4.3 E-Bike Market, by Motor

4.4 E-Bike Market, by Class

4.5 E-Bike Market, by Usage

4.6 E-Bike Market, by Battery

4.7 E-Bike Market, by Speed

4.8 E-Bike Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Driver

5.3.1 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on e-Bike Sales Globally

5.3.2 Government Support & Initiatives to Increase the Sale of e-Bikes

5.3.3 Growing Popularity of e-MTB

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 International Trade Policies and Regulations

5.4.2 Government Regulations and Lack of Infrastructure

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Trend Towards Connected e-Bikes

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Technology Challenges

5.6.2 High Cost of e-Bike

5.7 E-Bike Market Scenario

5.7.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.7.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.7.3 High Impact Scenario

5.8 Supply Chain

5.9 Technology Overview

5.9.1 Motor Drive Technology

5.9.2 Battery Technology

5.9.3 Usage Analysis

5.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Regulatory Landscape



6 E-Bike Market, by Class

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Primary Insights

6.1.3 Assumption

6.2 Class-I

6.3 Class-II

6.4 Class-III



7 E-Bike Market, by Speed

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Primary Insights

7.1.3 Assumption

7.2 Up to 25 Kmph

7.3 25-45 Kmph



8 E-Bike Market, by Battery

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Primary Insights

8.1.3 Assumptions

8.2 Lithium-Ion

8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer

8.4 Lead Acid

8.5 Other Battery Types



9 E-Bike Market, by Motor

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Primary Insights

9.1.3 Assumption

9.2 Hub Motor

9.3 Mid Motor



10 E-Bike Market, by Usage

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Primary Insights

10.1.3 Assumption

10.2 Mountain/Trekking

10.3 1City/Urban

10.4 Cargo

10.5 Others



11 E-Bike Market, by Mode

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Primary Insights

11.1.3 Assumption

11.2 Pedal Assist

11.3 Throttle



12 E-Bike Market, by Component

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumption

12.2 Battery

12.3 Electric Motor

12.4 Frame with Fork

12.5 Wheel

12.6 Crank Gear

12.7 Brake System



13 E-Bike Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America



14 Recommendations



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 E-Bike Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019

15.3 Market Evolution Framework

15.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leaders

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Participant

15.4.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.4.6 Business Strategy Excellence

15.4.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.4.8 Business Strategy Excellence

15.5 Competitive Scenario

15.5.1 Expansions, 2018-2020

15.5.2 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-2020

15.6 Right to Win



16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

16.1 E-Bike Manufacturer

16.1.1 Accell Group N.V.

16.1.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

16.1.3 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

16.1.4 Yamaha Motor Company

16.1.5 Pedego Electric Bikes

16.1.6 Pon.Bike

16.1.7 Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

16.1.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd

16.1.9 Trek Bicycle Corporation

16.1.10 Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

16.2 Additional Companies

16.2.1 Asia-Pacific

16.2.1.1 Hero Lectro E-Cycles

16.2.2 North America

16.2.2.1 Electric Bike Company

16.2.2.2 Rad Power Bikes LLC

16.2.3 Europe

16.2.3.1 Vanmoof

16.2.3.1.1 Business Overview

16.2.3.2 BH Bikes

16.2.3.3 Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

16.2.3.4 Riese & Muller GmbH

16.3 E-Bike Component Suppliers

16.3.1 Bosch

16.3.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

16.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.4 Bafang

16.3.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile

16.3.6 Shimano

16.3.7 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

16.3.8 Promovec A/S

16.3.9 Product Offerings

16.3.10 BMZ GmbH

16.3.11 Wuxi Truckrun Motor Co.



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov9vn8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

