Global E-Bike Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Jul 06, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-bike market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2020. An e-bike or electronic bicycle is a standard bicycle which is equipped with an electric motor, a battery and a drivetrain. The bike can be moved through pedaling or can run on rechargeable batteries. They majorly used Lead acid batteries and can cover long distances with a single charge. E-bikes are simple to operate, convenient for all age groups and are an economical alternative as an environment-friendly means of transportation, in comparison to motored vehicles.
The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression. The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding.
The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global e-bike market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global e-bike market size in 2020?
2. What will be the global e-bike market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
3. What are the global e-bike market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global e-bike market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-bike market?
6. What is the global e-bike market breakup by mode?
7. What is the global e-bike market breakup by motor type?
8. What is the global e-bike market breakup by battery type?
9. What is the global e-bike market breakup by class?
10. What is the global e-bike market breakup by design?
11. What is the global e-bike market breakup by application?
12. What are the major regions in the global e-bike market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Bike Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Mode
5.5 Market Breakup by Motor Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Battery Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Class
5.8 Market Breakup by Design
5.9 Market Breakup by Application
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Mode
6.1 Throttle
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pedal Assist
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Motor Type
7.1 Hub Motor
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mid Drive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Battery Type
8.1 Lead Acid
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Lithium Ion
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Class
9.1 Class I
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Class II
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Class III
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Design
10.1 Foldable
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Non-Foldable
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Mountain/Trekking Bikes
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 City/Urban
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Cargo
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 North America
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Accell
17.3.2 BionX
17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Company
17.3.5 Derby Cycle
17.3.6 Giant Bicycles
17.3.7 Klever Mobility
17.3.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd
17.3.9 Samsung SDI Co
17.3.10 Continental AG
17.3.11 Prodecotech LLC
17.3.12 Fuji-ta
17.3.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation
17.3.14 Pedego Electric Bikes
17.3.15 Shimano
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4fzmn
