Global E-bikes Market Analysis 2023-2030, Featuring Competitive Analysis for Accell Group, Aima Technology, Giant Manufacturing, Pedego Electric Bikes, Rad Power Bikes, Trek Bicycle & Yadea

10 Jan, 2024, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-bikes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (Pedal-assisted, Throttle-assisted), Battery Type, Power, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bikes market size is expected to reach USD 52.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The declining consumer inclination toward cars owing to increased traffic on streets and growing urbanization is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market across the globe. Additionally, governments of several countries, including India, U.K., and Canada, are focused on developing infrastructures for bicycles owing to the growing consumer preferences for electric bikee-bikes. For instance, in 2017, Bikeep, a commercial bike parking systems and bike racks manufacturer, introduced a smart bicycle rack solution that offers electric bicycle charging. The solution is designed to cater to various popular electric bicycles.

Key players in the market are focused on strategies such as new product launch and geographic expansion to enhance their business operations and product offerings. For instance, in October 2020, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. announced the launch of a full-composite trail bike, Trance X Advanced Pro 29. The bike is equipped with an updated Maestro rear suspension and flip-chip feature that permits riders to modify the frame geometry. Similarly, in October 2020, Pedego Electric Bikes opened a new store in Boca Raton, Florida. The store offers a full range of electric bikes for rental and sale, along with related accessories and services.

E-bikes Market Report Highlights

  • The pedal-assisted segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for pedal-assisted e-bikes among the youth and elderly population
  • The lead-acid battery segment dominated the market with a 55.2% market share in 2022, owing to benefits such as low cost and robustness. However, the share is anticipated to decline as a result of a significant rise in demand for Li-ion batteries
  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest regional market over the forecast period owing to significant investments in the vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. E-bikes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. E-bikes Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.4.2. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. E-bikes Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. E-bikes Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. E-bikes Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Pedal-assisted
4.4. Throttle-assisted

Chapter 5. E-bikes Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. E-bikes Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. E-bikes Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Lithium-ion Battery
5.4. Lead-acid Battery

Chapter 6. E-bikes Market: Power Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. E-bikes Market: Key Takeaways
6.2. E-bikes Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Less than & Equal to 250W
6.4. Above 250W

Chapter 7. E-bikes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. E-bikes Market: Key Takeaways
7.2. E-bikes Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
7.3. City/Urban
7.4. Trekking
7.5. Cargo
7.6. Others

Chapter 8. E-bikes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

  • Accell Group
  • Aima Technology Group
  • Giant Manufacturing
  • Merida Industry
  • Pedego Electric Bikes
  • Pon. Bike
  • Rad Power Bikes
  • Trek Bicycle
  • Yadea Group Holdings
  • YAMAHA Motor Company

