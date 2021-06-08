Global E-Book Market to grow by USD 6.93 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 08, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-book market is poised to grow by USD 6.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the e-book market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits and reader engagement of eBooks.
The e-book market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks as one of the prime reasons driving the e-book market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The e-book market covers the following areas:
E-Book Market Sizing
E-Book Market Forecast
E-Book Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Hachette Livre
- HarperCollins Publishers
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Kensington publishing corp.
- Macmillan publishers
- McGraw Hill
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Digital English Language Learning Market- The digital English language learning market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (China, India, and the rest of APAC).
Global E-learning IT Infrastructure Market- The e-learning IT infrastructure market is segmented by category (connectivity, hardware, and software) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Segment by Platform Usage
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Others
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Hachette Livre
- HarperCollins Publishers
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Kensington publishing corp.
- Macmillan publishers
- McGraw Hill
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/e-book-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article