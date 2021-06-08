Global E-Book Market to grow by USD 6.93 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The e-book market is poised to grow by USD 6.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The report on the e-book market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits and reader engagement of eBooks.

The e-book market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks as one of the prime reasons driving the e-book market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The e-book market covers the following areas:

E-Book Market Sizing

E-Book Market Forecast

E-Book Market Analysis

Global Digital English Language Learning Market- The digital English language learning market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (China, India, and the rest of APAC).

Global E-learning IT Infrastructure Market- The e-learning IT infrastructure market is segmented by category (connectivity, hardware, and software) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Segment by Platform Usage

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Inc.

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Kensington publishing corp.

Macmillan publishers

McGraw Hill

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

