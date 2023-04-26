Global E-Book Reader Market to 2028: Digital Advancements in the Education Sector are Increasing the Adoptation of E-Learning Driving Growth

Apr 26, 2023, 18:15 ET
The global e-book reader market size reached US$ 350.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 175.4 Million by 2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Aluratekn Inc.
- Amazon.com: Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Barnes & Noble Inc.
- Blurb Inc
- SAS BOOKEEN
- Ectaco Inc
- PocketBook International SA
- Rakuten Kobo Inc.
- Sony Corporation
E-book readers are portable electronic devices, which assist in reading digital books and periodicals. They are designed to operate for long hours while consuming minimal power.
Besides this, they can store an extensive collection of books and other publications. Unlike smartphones and tablets with a liquid crystal display (LCD) or a light-emitting diode (LED) display, e-book readers have a monochrome display, also known as electronic paper and e-ink displays, which is glare-free, less strenuous for the eyes and can be easily viewed in sunlight.
Digital advancements in the education sector are increasing the adoptation of e-learning in the curriculum to improve the personal learning experience of students. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. E-book readers provide free e-books, which include fiction, classics and reference texts, and allow the reader to search for keywords and add notes as well as hyperlinks.
Consequently, students, especially in universities, are shifting from conventional books to e-books for enhancing their overall reading experience. Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, access to a cloud for managing purchased books, color-adjustable front light and extended storage for audiobooks, to expand their existing consumer base.
Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet, changing lifestyles and inflating income levels are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness of saving paper is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-book reader market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on screen type, screen size, connectivity type, pricing, end-user and distribution.
Breakup by Screen Type:
- E-Ink Screen
- LCD Screen
Breakup by Screen Size:
- Below 6 Inch
- 6-8 Inch
- 8-10 inch
- Above 10 Inch
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
- Wi-Fi
- 3G/4G and Wi-Fi
- 3G/4G
Breakup by Pricing:
- Low Price
- Medium Price
- High Price
Breakup by End-User:
- Students
- Professionals
- Others
Breakup by Distribution:
- Store Based
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- Non-store Based
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
