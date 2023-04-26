Global E-Book Reader Market to 2028: Digital Advancements in the Education Sector are Increasing the Adoptation of E-Learning Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Book Reader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-book reader market size reached US$ 350.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 175.4 Million by 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Aluratekn Inc.

Amazon.com: Inc.

Apple Inc.

Barnes & Noble Inc.

Blurb Inc

SAS BOOKEEN

Ectaco Inc

PocketBook International SA

Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Sony Corporation

E-book readers are portable electronic devices, which assist in reading digital books and periodicals. They are designed to operate for long hours while consuming minimal power.

Besides this, they can store an extensive collection of books and other publications. Unlike smartphones and tablets with a liquid crystal display (LCD) or a light-emitting diode (LED) display, e-book readers have a monochrome display, also known as electronic paper and e-ink displays, which is glare-free, less strenuous for the eyes and can be easily viewed in sunlight.



Digital advancements in the education sector are increasing the adoptation of e-learning in the curriculum to improve the personal learning experience of students. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. E-book readers provide free e-books, which include fiction, classics and reference texts, and allow the reader to search for keywords and add notes as well as hyperlinks.

Consequently, students, especially in universities, are shifting from conventional books to e-books for enhancing their overall reading experience. Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, access to a cloud for managing purchased books, color-adjustable front light and extended storage for audiobooks, to expand their existing consumer base.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet, changing lifestyles and inflating income levels are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness of saving paper is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global e-book reader market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the e-book reader industry in any manner.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-book reader market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on screen type, screen size, connectivity type, pricing, end-user and distribution.



Breakup by Screen Type:

E-Ink Screen

LCD Screen

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 6 Inch

6-8 Inch

8-10 inch

Above 10 Inch

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Wi-Fi

3G/4G and Wi-Fi

3G/4G

Breakup by Pricing:

Low Price

Medium Price

High Price

Breakup by End-User:

Students

Professionals

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Store Based

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Non-store Based

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

