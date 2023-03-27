Global E-Cigarette Market Report to 2028: Players Include International Vapor, Nicotek, NJOY, Reynolds American and ITC

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market size reached US$ 21.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Philip Morris International Inc.

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group

International Vapor Group

Nicotek LLC

NJOY Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

ITC Limited

J WELL France

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes. Also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens and electronic cigarettes, these cigarettes consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, battery and an e-liquid cartridge.

These components help in delivering dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional tobacco-based cigarettes. However, researchers are still assessing the impact of e-cigarettes on the human body, which is not yet known.



The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors.

For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences. Further, they are developing the designs of and technology used in e-cigarettes to improve their functioning.



