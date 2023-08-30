Global E-cigarettes Industry Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth, As Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally

30 Aug, 2023, 22:00 ET
Global E-cigarettes Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030
Global market for E-cigarettes estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The E-cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
278
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$15.6 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$31.9 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
9.4 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets Cleared
- E Cigarette: An Introduction
- E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth
- Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
- Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-cigarettes Market
- Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market
- Recent Market Activity
- E-cigarettes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally
- Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver
- Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth
- Young Adults: Primary Consumers
- E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People
- Exposure of Youth to Ads
- Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female and All Adults (2019)
- Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019)
- Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019)
- Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands
- Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market
- Improved Access to Distribution Channels
- Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth
- Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption
- Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under Scrutiny
- Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells
- Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine and Without Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries Regulating ENDS as Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products, Tobacco Products, and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is Not Regulated
- E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner
- E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly Legislations
- United States
- Canada
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- Other Regions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)
- British American Tobacco plc
- Eleaf Group
- FIN Branding Group, LLC
- Generation V
- Imperial Brands plc
- Innokin Technology Co., Ltd
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Juul Labs, Inc.
- MadVapes LLC
- Mig Vapor LLC
- Mojo Tech
- NicQuid LLC
- NJOY, LLC
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.
- Smoker Friendly International LLC
- Vapor4Life, Inc.
