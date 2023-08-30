Global E-cigarettes Industry Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth, As Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-cigarettes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-cigarettes Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030



Global market for E-cigarettes estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The E-cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4 % Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets Cleared

E Cigarette: An Introduction

E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth

Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-cigarettes Market

Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market

Recent Market Activity

E-cigarettes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally

Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver

Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth

Young Adults: Primary Consumers

E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People

Exposure of Youth to Ads

Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female and All Adults (2019)

Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019)

Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019)

Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands

Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market

Improved Access to Distribution Channels

Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth

Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption

Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under Scrutiny

Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells

Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine and Without Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries Regulating ENDS as Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products, Tobacco Products, and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is Not Regulated

E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner

E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly Legislations

United States

Canada

European Union

Asia-Pacific

Other Regions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)

British American Tobacco plc

Eleaf Group

FIN Branding Group, LLC

Generation V

Imperial Brands plc

Innokin Technology Co., Ltd

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Juul Labs , Inc.

, Inc. MadVapes LLC

Mig Vapor LLC

Mojo Tech

NicQuid LLC

NJOY, LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

Smoker Friendly International LLC

Vapor4Life, Inc.

