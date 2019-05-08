Global E-Commerce Logistics 2019 - Latest Research on the Rapidly Changing E-Commerce Logistics Sector

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce Logistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As e-commerce markets become more mature, consumer expectations on deliveries are evolving dramatically, squeezing margins. Meanwhile, LSPs strive for new efficiencies in e-fulfilment. A programme of primary research with retailers, last mile and e-fulfilment providers suggest this will continue to drive changes in the industry for many years to come.



The report examines trends such as the rise of cross-border e-commerce, omnichannel fulfilment, peak seasons and last mile consolidation and proposes concrete solutions to improve e-fulfilment and last mile operations to meet rapidly evolving customer expectations. Frictionless returns, in particular, are becoming a competitive advantage and the report examines a number of product features that facilitate a smooth and efficient returns service.



"Global e-commerce logistics 2019" provides in-depth analysis of cost breakdowns by channel and region, the structure of the e-fulfilment market, market size and growth forecasts and company strategies led by interviews with the leading players.



The report answers:

How do outsourcing rates differ between marketplaces, pure plays and brand.com retailers?

What are the e-commerce logistics challenges and how do supply chain executives plan to overcome them?

How long do retailers and e-fulfilment providers have to make the switch to true omni-channel operations?

Have logistics providers solved the problem of peak seasons? Is cross border e-commerce the next big challenge?

How quickly is cross-border e-commerce growing?

Exclusive highlights

Profiles of the largest e-fulfilment logistics providers and their growth strategies

How Amazon, Alibaba and JD.com are changing the last mile

Comprehensive data and analysis on e-commerce logistics market size and growth as well as forecasts by country

e-commerce logistics cost structures by channel, sector and region

The outlook for the future of last mile delivery

Structure of the e-fulfilment market

This report contains

The trends and developments impacting e-commerce logistics

Market sizing, growth rates and forecasts from 46 countries

Cost structures of major e-retailers by retail channel, vertical sector and geography

Interviews and primary research with leading e-fulfilment, last mile providers and retailers

Strategic profiles of leading online retailers & LSPs

Key Topics Covered:



1. History of e-commerce

1.1 e-commerce and e-commerce logistics definitions

1.2 e-commerce and e-commerce logistics fundamentals



2. Trends and Developments

2.1 Cross-border e-commerce

2.2 Cross-border issues and risks

2.3 Payments

2.4 Returns

2.5 Regulations



3. Omni-Channel Logistics

3.1 Fulfilment

3.2 Last mile



4. Outsourcing Trends

4.1 SME - a growth opportunity in the e-fulfilment market

4.2 Increased complexity of clients' requests



5. Strategies For Peak Season

5.1 E-logistics and last mile performance during peak season

5.2 Dealing with peaks of demand

5.3 North America holiday season 2018

5.4 Europe holiday season

5.5 Conclusion



6. E-Commerce Logistics In Europe - Will The Chinese E-Retailers Transform The European Market?

6.1 Introduction

6.2 What service levels do the major e-retailers provide in China?

6.3 Alibaba and JD.com in Europe

6.4 Achieving China's customer experience in Europe

6.5 Conclusion



7. E-Commerce Logistics Market Size and Growth

7.1 2018 Global e-commerce logistics market size growth rates

7.2 2018-2023 e-commerce logistics CAGR

7.3 Global Market Growth 2018

7.3.1 Global Market Forecast Scenarios

7.4 Asia Pacific Market Growth 2018

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Forecast Scenarios

7.5 Europe Market Growth 2018

7.5.1 Europe Forecast Scenarios

7.6 Middle East & North Africa Market Growth 2018

7.6.1 Middle East & North Africa Forecast Scenarios

7.7 North America Market Growth 2018

7.7.1 North America Forecast Scenarios

7.8 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Market Growth 2018

7.8.1 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia Forecast Scenarios

7.9 South America Market Growth 2018

7.9.1 South America Forecast Scenarios

7.10 Sub-Saharan Africa Market Growth 2018

7.10.1 Sub-Saharan Africa Forecast Scenarios



8. E-Commerce Logistics Costs

8.1 Definition of e-commerce logistics

8.2 Summary of logistics cost structures in e-commerce

8.3 e-commerce logistics costs as a % of sales for selected retailers

8.4 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Vertical Sectors

8.5 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Retail channels

8.6 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Warehousing/fulfilment costs vs Last-mile/outbound shipping costs

8.7. Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Geographies

8.7.1 Differences in labour costs and efficiency

8.8. Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Other considerations

8.9. Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures: Store-based vs e-commerce



9. E-Commerce Logistics Strategies



10. E-Commerce Logistics Providers

10.1 Competitive comparison - e-fulfilment logistics

10.1.1 Major online retailers (the largest e-fulfilment providers in the world)

10.1.2 Other major online/ multi-channel retailers

10.1.3 Largest LSPs (XPO Logistics and Deutsche Post DHL Group, 500m+)

10.1.4 Mid-size LSPs (revenues of 100m+)

10.1.5 Smaller LSPs (revenues of less than 100m)

10.1.6 Major last-mile players who could scale up in e-fulfilment rapidly

10.1.7 Start-ups

10.1.8 Others

10.1.9 Top 10 e-fulfilment providers now and in the future

10.2 Competitive comparison - last-mile logistics

10.2.1 Domestic last-mile competitive landscape

10.2.2 Cross-border delivery competitive landscape



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

ASOS

CEVA

Clipper Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

JD.com

John Lewis

Kuehne + Nagel

La Poste (DPD)

Ocado

Royal Mail/GLS

Singapore Post

Souq

UPS

USPS

Walmart

XPO Logistics

