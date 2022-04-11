Global e-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook: North America Predicted to have the Largest Regional Market Share by 2026, Taking Over Asia Pacific's Current Dominance

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Findings:

The global e-commerce logistics market grew by 19.9% in 2021.

2026 CAGR forecasts predict North America will have the largest regional market share by 2026, taking over Asia Pacific's current dominance in the market.

will have the largest regional market share by 2026, taking over current dominance in the market. Global e-fulfilment market made up 46.8% of the total for e-commerce logistics, with last mile making up the remaining 53.2% in 2021

Cross-border e-commerce market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% to 2026.

In each of the three key regions, the domestic e-commerce logistics segment represents more than 80% of the total market in both 2021 and 2026.

Last mile providers are optimizing their network in order to deal with peak volume and gain efficiencies.

Low margins and intense competition in the food & grocery delivery sector has spurred innovative last mile models.

Key questions the report answers:

How did the market perform in 2021? And how has each region and market segment performed?

How fast is each market segment (cross-border, fulfilment, last mile and domestic) growing?

Why are some countries displaying sustained trends of extraordinary high market growth?

How can emerging market governments help grow ecommerce business and reduce logistics costs?

What key measures should leading e-commerce players adopt in order to streamline operations and enhance customer experience?

What are the key challenges facing e-commerce logistics entrants?

How are last mile providers optimizing their network?

How is e-commerce logistics technology evolving? And what role is it playing in enabling e-market growth?

Key Topics Covered:





1. EVOLVING LOGISTICS MODELS WITH E-COMMERCE

1.1 Asia Pacific

1.2 MENA

1.3 South and Central America

1.4 How can Emerging Market Governments help grow the e-commerce business and reduce logistics costs?



2. GLOBAL E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET SIZE & GROWTH 2021

2.1 Global

2.2 Asia Pacific

2.3 North America

2.4 Europe

2.5 South America

2.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia

2.7 Middle East and North Africa

2.8 Sub-Saharan Africa



3. GLOBAL E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS SEGMENTATION AND TRENDS 2021

3.1 DOMESTIC

3.1.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.2 North America

3.1.3 Europe

3.2 CROSS-BORDER

3.2.1 Asia Pacific

3.2.2 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.3 FULFILMENT

3.3.1 Asia Pacific

3.3.2 North America

3.3.3 Europe

3.4 LAST-MILE

3.4.1 Asia Pacific

3.4.2 North America

3.4.3 Europe



4. E-COMMERCE FULFILMENT LANDSCAPE

4.1 The State of the Market - Development of the Post-Covid e-fulfillment Market Landscape

4.2 The e-fulfilment Market

4.2.1 Definition of the e-fulfilment Market

4.2.2 Categories of e-fulfilment Provider Technology

4.3 Growth of e-fulfilment

4.4 Broadening of Service Capabilities from Different Players

4.4.1 Value Proposition

4.4.2 Partnerships

4.4.3 Quality

4.4.4 Automation and Robotics

4.4.5 Scale and Growth

4.4.6 Systems

4.5 Market Map

4.6 Logistics Provider Profiles

4.6.1 GEODIS

4.6.2 GEOPOST DPD

4.6.3 Aramex

4.6.4 DHL

4.6.5 DSV

4.6.6 FedEx

4.6.7 Kuhene+Nagel

4.6.8 UPS

4.6.9 GXO

4.6.10 Alibaba

4.6.11 Walmart

4.6.12 Amazon

4.6.13 JD.com

4.6.14 Interviews - Focus on hybrid

