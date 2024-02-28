Global e-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2024, with Competitive Analysis of GXO, PFSWeb, DPDHL, CEVA Logistics, Radial/bpost, Maersk, Ryder, Geodis, Fiege Logistik, Wincanton, Amazon & Kuehne + Nagel

28 Feb, 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce logistics market will grow 10.5% in 2024. The Global E-commerce Logistics 2024 provides the data you need to develop your supply chain strategy in 2024 and beyond. The report contains bespoke market sizing and forecast data for 2023, 2024 to 2028, split by region and country. The report also breaks down the market by segment, providing growth and market share data for warehousing/fulfilment vs. last mile/transport - and domestic vs cross-border.

The report addresses developing e-commerce trends including social commerce, on-demand warehousing and fulfilment, smart warehousing, last-mile optimisation, and alternative vehicles. The report also provides an depth analysis of the competitive landscape and Top 10 leading e-commerce provider profiles.

Key Findings:

  • In 2024, the market is expected to grow by 10.5%.
  • The e-commerce logistics market will grow 10% by 2028.
  • North America will continue to be the largest regional market in 2028.
  • The last mile accounts for 53.3% of the total market.
  • Social commerce such as TikTok shop is experiencing strong growth and offers a low capital means to enter the market.
  • Automated order fulfilment processes are crucial to managing the increasing complexity of multiple sales channels.
  • Online retailers will outsource more logistics functions over the next five years.
  • Optimising route efficiency can be a critical cost-saving factor.

Key questions the report answers:

  • How did the market perform in 2023, and how will it perform in 2024 through 2028?
  • How fast is each region growing? And how fast is each market segment growing?
  • What are the pros and cons of an on-demand model?
  • What are the key delivery challenges currently facing e-commerce logistics providers?
  • Who are the key players in the e-fulfilment market?
  • How are last-mile providers optimising their network?
  • Who are the Top 10 e-commerce Logistics providers?
  • How is e-commerce logistics technology evolving?

This report contains:

  • Market size & growth forecasts for 2023-2028 - split by region & 46 countries.
  • Market segmentation data for warehousing/fulfilment vs. last mile/transport, & domestic vs cross-border.
  • Trend analysis - social commerce, on-demand warehousing & fulfilment, smart warehousing, last-mile optimization & alternative vehicles.
  • M&A activity - analysis & its impact on overall market dynamics.
  • Competitive analysis of the Top 10 e-commerce logistics providers
  • Analysis of State of E-commerce Logistics survey.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing
1.1 Global
1.1.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market by Region 2021-2023
1.2 Asia Pacific
1.3 North America
1.4 Europe

2. MARKET TRENDS
2.1 M&A in the e-commerce logistics industry
2.2 State of Logistics Survey
2.2.1 Volumes
2.2.2 Outsourcing Trends
2.2.3 Delivery Type
2.2.4 Delivery Challenges
2.3 On-demand warehousing and fulfilment
2.3.1 What is on-demand warehousing and fulfilment?
2.3.2 Pros and Cons of an on-demand model
2.3.2 Shopify case study: The difficulties of running an on-demand logistics business
2.3.3 Flex
2.3.4 Survey: Do you utilise warehousing-as-a-service providers within your supply chain at all?
2.4 Technology
2.4.1 Smart Warehouses
2.4.2 Last-Mile Route Optimisation
2.4.3 Last-Mile Alternative Vehicles

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
3.1 Top 10's
3.2 Company Profile

  • GXO
  • PFSWeb (Acquired by GXO)
  • DPDHL
  • CEVA Logistics
  • Radial/bpost
  • Maersk
  • Ryder
  • Geodis
  • Fiege Logistik
  • Wincanton (Acquired by CEVA Logistics)
  • Amazon
  • Kuehne + Nagel

4. MARKET FORECAST
4.1 Global
4.2 Asia Pacific
4.3 North America
4.4. Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe7iaq

