Global E-Commerce Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the commercial transactions that are conducted electronically through the internet. It involves buying and selling consumer products, marketplace services and customer support, along with other activities, such as online auctions, payment gateways, online ticketing and internet banking. E-commerce is usually classified based on numerous business models, which include Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Customer to Business (C2B) and Customer to Customer (C2C). It offers various benefits to the seller, such as a global reach, minimal transaction costs, higher margins of profit, direct communication between the parties involved and quick delivery of goods and services.



Rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration and usage of devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets to access e-commerce portals, is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce enables organizations to conduct business without maintaining a physical presence, thereby minimizing the infrastructure, communication and overhead costs. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for online shopping, especially among women, and the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits. Online retail channels provide a hassle-free shopping experience to the consumers while displaying a wide variety of products to choose from, at affordable price-points.

Additionally, the advent of private-label and direct to consumer-based business models is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. This enables the organizations to collect and use consumer data and provide personalized products and experiences to the consumer. The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has provided a further push to e-commerce activities as customers shift toward online platforms for ordering essential items amid lockdown and social distancing measures. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global e-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Type:

Products

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Services

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A), Ebay Inc., Groupon Inc., Rakuten, Walmart Inc., Zalando SE, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Commerce Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Products

6.1.1 Home Appliances

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Books

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.4 Cosmetics

6.1.4.1 Market Trends

6.1.4.2 Market Forecast

6.1.5 Groceries

6.1.5.1 Market Trends

6.1.5.2 Market Forecast

6.1.6 Others

6.1.6.1 Market Trends

6.1.6.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Financial

6.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2 Digital Content

6.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 Travel and Leisure

6.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.2.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Transaction

7.1 Business-to-Consumer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Business-to-Business

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consumer-to-Consumer

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Amazon.com Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Apple Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Ebay Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Groupon Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Rakuten

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Walmart Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Zalando SE

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rerwb0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

