Global E-Commerce Market Reached US$ 13 Trillion in 2021

The global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027.

The global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027.

Rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration and usage of devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets to access e-commerce portals, is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce enables organizations to conduct business without maintaining a physical presence, thereby minimizing the infrastructure, communication and overhead costs. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for online shopping, especially among women, and the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits.

Online retail channels provide a hassle-free shopping experience to the consumers while displaying a wide variety of products to choose from, at affordable price-points. Additionally, the advent of private-label and direct to consumer-based business models is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. This enables the organizations to collect and use consumer data and provide personalized products and experiences to the consumer. The spread of COVID-19 has provided a further push to e-commerce activities as customers shift toward online platforms for ordering essential items amid lockdown and social distancing measures.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-commerce market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type and transaction.



Breakup by Type:

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top e-commerce companies being Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A), Ebay Inc., Groupon Inc., Rakuten, Walmart Inc., Zalando SE, etc.



