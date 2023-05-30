Global E-commerce Market Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization Across the Globe Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

This report on global e-commerce market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global e-commerce market by segmenting the market based on type, transaction, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the e-commerce market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Urbanization across the Globe

Increasing Internet Penetration

Challenges

Frauds and Cyber Security Issues

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

by Transaction

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

