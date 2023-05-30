Global E-commerce Market Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization Across the Globe Drives Growth

30 May, 2023, 19:00 ET
The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global e-commerce market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global e-commerce market by segmenting the market based on type, transaction, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the e-commerce market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Urbanization across the Globe
- Increasing Internet Penetration
Challenges
- Frauds and Cyber Security Issues
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Home Appliances
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books
- Cosmetics
- Groceries
- Others
by Transaction
- Business-to-Consumer
- Business-to-Business
- Consumer-to-Consumer
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
