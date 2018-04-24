Global E-Commerce Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2022 & Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment. Major factors included rise in disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-commerce. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the e-commerce market, followed by Africa.



China is the largest market in terms of value and in the e-commerce market. India and china are forecasted to have the fastest growth. The market is challenged by restraints such as online security risks and inefficient e-commerce business models.



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the E-commerce Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Pet Smart Acquired Chewy.Com

Walmart Acquired Jet.com

Liberty Interactive Acquired Zulily

Alibaba Acquired Lazada Group

Amazon Acquired souq.com

Flipkart Acquired Myntra

Jet Acquired ShoeBuy

Myntra Acquired Jabong



Report Includes:

94 data tables

A detailed overview and an industry analysis of the global e-commerce market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of major drivers and restraints, along with key trends and technology updates that affect the market

Quantification and segmentation of the global e-commerce market by geography and product offerings, such as apparel and accessories, electronics and media, food and personal care, and furniture and appliances

Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., JD.com, Inc. and Walmart, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary And Highlights



3 E-Commerce Market Characteristics



4 E-Commerce Market Size And Growth



5 E-Commerce Market Trends And Strategies



6 Pestle Analysis



7 E-Commerce Market Segmentation



8 E-Commerce Market Regional And Country Analysis



9 E-Commerce Market Customer Information



10 Global E-Commerce Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jd.Com Inc.

Walmart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pj63xm/global_ecommerce?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-markets-2016-2017--2018-2022--key-mergers-and-acquisitions-300635391.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

