Global e-Commerce Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027: Use of AR and VR In E-Commerce & On-site Customization and Personalized Experience Gaining Momentum

The global e-commerce market is expected to reach $16,215.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This market is majorly driven by rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones, growing dependency on social media to promote e-commerce platforms, growing omni-channel business models, and the advent of new payment modes. In addition, e-commerce automation offers immense growth opportunities for players operating in the e-commerce market.

Based on business model, the horizontal e-commerce models segment commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

Based on browsing medium, the desktop/laptop segment accounted for the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

Based on payment mode, the card payment segment commanded the largest share of the e-commerce market in 2020.

Based on offering, the beauty & fashion products segment accounted for the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2020.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the browsing medium, payment mode, business model, offering, and countries?

What is the historical market for e-commerce across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2020-2027?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the global e-commerce market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global e-commerce market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global e-commerce market and how do they compete with the other players?

Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( China )

) Walmart Inc. (U.S.) The Home Depot Inc. (U.S.)

JD.com Inc. ( China )

) Rakuten Inc. ( Japan )

) Otto GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Zalando SE ( Germany )

) Priceline.com (U.S.)

B2W Digital ( Brazil )

) Groupon Inc. (U.S.)

Inter Ikea Systems B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)

Shopify Inc. (U.S.)

Wayfair Inc. (U.S.)

Suning.Com Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Best Buy Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Tesco Plc (U.K.)

