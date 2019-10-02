Global E-Commerce Markets Report 2019: Demand is Projected to Nearly Double by 2023, Expanding 12.9% Annually to $6.7 Trillion

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global e-commerce demand is projected to nearly double by 2023, expanding 12.9% annually to $6.7 trillion. Ongoing economic development and increasing internet and smartphone penetration will fuel growth in areas with limited existing e-commerce activity.

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global e-commerce market including key trends in regional and country markets and the types of products sold. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included are analysis of the top e-commerce retailers.



This report covers e-commerce retail sales by Market, Region, and Country, along with a discussion of general retail industry trends. Data are given in dollar value.



E-commerce markets covered in the study include:



Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories

Computer Hardware, Software, and Cell Phones

Toys, Hobby Goods, Games, and Sporting Goods

Furniture and Furnishings

Electronics and Appliances

Books, Magazines, Music, and Video

Drugs, Health Care, and Beauty Aids

Food, Beer, and Wine

Other Merchandise

Services

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Key Findings

Factors Impacting Demand

Global Internet Connections

Sales Trends by Income Level

Population Size & Urbanization Rates

Infrastructure & Geography

Order Fulfillment & Last-Mile Delivery

Home or Workplace Delivery Through Package-Handling Services

In-Store Pickup, Curbside Pickup, & Ship-to-Store

Pickup Lockers & Other Designated Pickup Points

Third-Party Delivery & Delivery by Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Drone Delivery

Payment Methods

Credit Card, Debit Card, & Direct Bank Transfers

Cash-on-Delivery

Pay by Invoice

E-Wallets & Other Online Payment Processors

Installment Plans

Market Overview

Historical Trends

Sales by Region

Sales by Product

E-Commerce Vendors by Group

Pure Play E-Commerce

Brick & Mortar

Catalog Converts

Services Platforms

Leading E-Commerce Vendors

AlibabaAmazon.com

JD.com

3. NORTH AMERICA

4. LATIN AMERICA

5. WESTERN EUROPE



6. EASTERN EUROPE

7. ASIA/PACIFIC

8. AFRICA/MIDEAST

