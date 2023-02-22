Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Packaged Foods Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 15.87% percent, reaching a total market value of US$98.856 billion by 2027, from US$35.244 billion in 2020.



E-commerce packaging is a method used to move, store, and protect the contents of the package until it is delivered to the client by the package's supplier. The E-commerce market has radically transformed the purchasing experience for consumers due to the increased disposable income of people, a high level of convenience, the simplicity of shopping anytime, anywhere, and other aspects including larger options, rapid access, and worldwide reach. The growth of internet shopping has boosted demand for corresponding packaging requirements. However, as waste from product distribution and sales has moved from retail stores to houses, packaging sustainability is the main challenge facing the e-commerce packaging business. The global e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to expand significantly.



Increased demand for packaged foods and the growth of the e-commerce sector will drive market expansion



The popularity of online shopping is growing, and the market for electronic goods is expanding, which has increased the demand for packing materials and other alternatives. The advantages of internet buying over traditional big-box stores include free delivery, quick deliveries, and simple, uncomplicated returns. These advantages have fueled the consumer advantages of online shopping, which are predicted to drive global expansion. Major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global e-commerce packaging market include a rising preference for online shopping and increased demand for packaged food. This market is anticipated to expand because of rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers, and environmental concerns.



By Geography



Geographically, the e-commerce packaging market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The market for packaging for e-commerce is dominated by the Asia Pacific area. Most of the development in the region is a result of the rising demand for corrugated boxes in nations like India, China, and Japan. The expanding middle-class households, higher mobile and internet penetration, new incoming e-commerce firms, and improved logistic platforms are the main drivers of the e-commerce industry growth in the APAC region.



Key Developments:

Jan 2022 : Amcor, a pioneer in creating ethical packaging solutions, has introduced the AmFiberTM platform of paper-based packaging goods. The AmFiber platform is a prime example of Amcor's customer-focused and flexible approach to innovation, which offers customers the best packaging technology using the materials best suited to their requirements. Amcor will progressively expand its innovative paper-based goods into a wide range of applications, including the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, coffee, drink powders, seasoning, and soups. AmFiber innovations will join other recently released paper-based Amcor goods, such as solutions for cheese, butter, and margarine in Latin America .

Product Offerings:

Vitamins Pack: With the innovative Vitamins Pack from Smurfit Kappa, products can be delivered right to customers' doors, providing a highly practical and customized shopping experience. A two-piece solution with additional functionality, such as daily dosing, is one of the characteristics. a memorable consumer opening experience, Size can be changed to accommodate custom items, The ideal e-commerce subscription package, and a sustainable option made entirely of paper.

AirSpeed ChamberPakTM: To safeguard products during shipping, the AirSpeed ChamberPakTM keeps a cluster of adjacent tubes tightly inflated. ChamberPakTM saves space by arriving deflated, lowers handling and warehousing expenses, and improves shelf usage at packing stations. Customers may easily recognize the contents of this sturdy packaging option's clear exterior without having to remove the products. Perfect for a variety of products, including electronics, toner cartridges, wine and spirits, medicines, and cosmetics. It offers Environmentally Friendly: Reduces the total quantity of solid waste compared to molded EPS and foam-related materials; Superior Protection: LDPE film with nylon barrier maintains air pressure and performance for over a year. It has been compared to other designed packaging; this type has lower production costs. It also saves space and lowers warehouse and handling expenses.

Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Type

Corrugated Boxes

Courier Bags

Security Envelops

Protective Packaging

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

International Paper

DS Smith

Mondi

Amcor plc

Pregis LLC

Rand-Whitney Container LLC

Smurfit Kappa

VPK Packaging Group

WestRock Company

