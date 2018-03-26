Global E-Gates Market will grow at a CAGR of close to 19% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356584





Technavio's market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of close to 19% by 2022.



Segmentation by component and analysis of the E-gates market

•Hardware

•Service

•Software



Some of the hardware used in E-gates include light-emitting diode (LED) screen for displaying the traveller information, scanners for iris and fingerprint, and cameras for facial recognition. The hardware segment is the major contributor toward the market's growth as it is the most important component used in E-gates. This will drive the growth prospects for the automated security E-gate market in the segment in the forthcoming years.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the E-gates market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



The automated security E-gate market is witnessing growth in EMEA due to the rising focus on avoiding the terrorist attacks. The rising investments on the installation of E-gates at the airports by the government will further boost the market's growth in the region until the end of 2022.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global E-gates market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global E-gates market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global E-gates market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global E-gates market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global E-gates market?



