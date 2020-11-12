Global E-Invoicing Market Report 2020-2025: Cloud Integration, AI, IoT and Predictive Analytical Tools are Contributing to Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Invoicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-invoicing market grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019



Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform during an exchange of goods and services.



E-invoicing can also be deployed through the cloud and on-premises solutions that offer various other benefits, such as improved invoice accuracy and data quality, reduced instances of delayed payments and faster invoice-processing time and transparency. Apart from this, it aids in convenient tracking of business transactions and minimizing the costs associated with system design, customization, implementation, training and maintenance.



Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, product vendors are also offering flexible e-invoicing solutions to support the frequently changing operational patterns.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive analytics tools, are contributing to the market growth.



Other factors, including the increasing adoption of blockchain technology to ensure the security of documents, along with the emerging trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global e-invoicing market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global e-invoicing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-invoicing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global e-invoicing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Invoicing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Channel

6.1 B2B

6.2 B2C

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Cloud-based

7.2 On-premises



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Energy and Utilities

8.2 FMCG

8.3 E-Commerce

8.4 BFSI

8.5 Government

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Araize Inc.

Basware Oyj

Brightpearl

Cegedim (FCB SAS)

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

Paysimple Inc. (EverCommerce)

SAP Ariba (SAP SE)

The Sage Group Plc.

