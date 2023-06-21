Global E-invoicing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $45.6 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 21%

21 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-invoicing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global E- invoicing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.0% to reach $45.6 billion in 2030 from $12.02 billion in 2023.
This report on Global E-invoicing market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the E-invoicing market by segmenting the market based on deployment type, channel, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global E-invoicing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Araize Inc.
- Basware Oyj.
- Bright pearl
- Cegedim (FCB SAS)
- Comarch SA
- Coupa Software Incorporated
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Nipendo Ltd.
- Pay Simple Inc. (Ever commerce)
- SAP Ariba
- Taulia Inc.
- The Sage Group Plc
- Transcepta LLC
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing e-commerce sales
- Increasing accessibility of online payment
- Increasing adaptability of cloud-based services
Challenges
- Concerns on data privacy
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Deployment Type
- Cloud-based
- On- premises
by Channel
- B2B
- B2C
- Others
by End User
- FMCG
- E-commerce
- BFSI
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbt78r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article