Global E-invoicing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $45.6 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 21%

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-invoicing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global E- invoicing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.0% to reach $45.6 billion in 2030 from $12.02 billion in 2023.

This report on Global E-invoicing market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the E-invoicing market by segmenting the market based on deployment type, channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global E-invoicing market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Araize Inc.

Basware Oyj.

Bright pearl

Cegedim (FCB SAS)

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

Pay Simple Inc. (Ever commerce)

SAP Ariba

Taulia Inc.

The Sage Group Plc

Transcepta LLC

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing e-commerce sales

Increasing accessibility of online payment

Increasing adaptability of cloud-based services

Challenges

Concerns on data privacy

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On- premises

by Channel

B2B

B2C

Others

by End User

FMCG

E-commerce

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbt78r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets