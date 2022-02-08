Global E-Learning Market (2020 to 2030) - by Provider, Deployment Model, Course, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market by Provider, Deployment Model, Course, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-learning is a learning system based on formalized teaching with the help of electronic resources. E-learning saves both time and money as video recorded lectures are easy to record and repeat whenever necessary. In addition, it helps to manage the schedule of students as they can take online courses at their most convenient time, whether early in the morning, late afternoon, or evening. Moreover, as the students do not have to pay for transportation or worry about eating on the go, it enables the learner to learn at their own speed and convenience. Thus, by applying e-learning, employers can verify their candidate's actual skill qualification.



Rise in the adoption of advanced e-learning systems and increase in adoption of cloud-based e-learning platform positively impacts the growth of the market. In addition, surge in use of AI and machine learning in e-learning system boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of face-to-face interactions in the E-learning systems and lack of practical knowledge limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, emergence of several trends such as micro learning, gamification, adoptive learning, and mobile learning are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The e-learning market is segmented on the basis of provider, deployment model, course, end user, and region. By provider, it is bifurcated into content and service. By deployment mode, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. By course, it is divided into primary and secondary education, higher education, online certification and professional course, test preparation. By end user, it is classified into academic, corporate, and government. By region, the e-learning market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the global e-learning market include Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the e-learning market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the e-learning market trends from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the Asia E-Learning market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic

3.3.1.2. Increase in adoption of smart phones and cellular technology

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Lower interaction with fellow learners and peers

3.3.2.2. Need for higher self-motivation and proper time management skills among learners

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Time and cost-effectiveness of e-learning models

3.3.3.2. More personalized learning opportunities

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on E-Learning market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET, BY PROVIDER

4.1. Overview

4.2. Content

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET, BY COURSE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Primary and Secondary Education

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Higher Education

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Online Certification and Professional Course

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Test Preparation

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Academic

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.2.4. E-learning market, by academic type

7.2.4.1. K12

7.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country

7.2.4.2. Higher Education

7.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.2.4.3. Vocational Training

7.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Corporate

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Government

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. Adobe.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. APTARA INC.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. ARTICULATE GLOBAL, LLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. CERTPOINT

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. D2L CORPORATION

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. ORACLE CORPORATION

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. SAP SE

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3zo04

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets