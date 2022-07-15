Global e-Learning Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Distance Learning

Jul 15, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions & Applications for K through 12, College, Vocational, and Corporate Instruction 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning.
The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2022 to 2027. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for thee-learning marketplace.
A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.
Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, we see some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Overview
2.1 Academic Marketplace
2.2 Distance Learning
2.3 Corporate Learning and Training
2.4 K-12 Level Education
2.5 Self-Paced Learning
2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide
3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies
4.0 Global E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts
4.1 Overall Global E-Learning Market 2022 - 2027
4.2 Global E-Learning Technology Market 2022 - 2027
4.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2022 - 2027
4.2.2 E-Learning Software 2022 - 2027
4.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2022 - 2027
4.3 Global E-Learning Applications 2022 - 2027
4.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2022 - 2027
4.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2022 - 2027
4.4 Global E-Learning Market by Open Source vs. Proprietary 2022 - 2027
4.5 Global E-Learning Education Market by Instruction Level 2022 - 2027
4.5.1 Global E-Learning by Higher Education Level 2022 - 2027
4.5.2 Global E-Learning Market by Graduate vs. Post-Graduate Level 2022 - 2027
4.6 Regional E-Learning Market 2022 - 2027
5.0 North America Market Forecasts for E-Learning 2022 - 2027
6.0 South America Market Forecasts for E-Learning 2022 - 2027
7.0 Europe Market Forecasts for E-Learning 2022 - 2027
8.0 APAC Market Forecasts for E-Learning 2022 - 2027
9.0 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts for E-Learning 2022 - 2027
