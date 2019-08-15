Global E-learning Market Outlook and Forecast, 2024 - Blended Learning to Emerge as Norm in Education Technology

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-learning market is expected to reach $238 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



The global e-learning market is driven by the growing demand for optimized content developed and designed to meet the requirements of the end-users and consumers in the global market.



The adoption of the self-paced learning module by the corporate sector will revolutionize the global market during the forecast period. The maturity of primary and secondary educations systems, corporate learning and training expenditure, federal budgetary allocations to education, literacy rates, and cultural inclinations are likely to increase the popularity of e-learning market worldwide.



The introduction of AR and VR in learning and the increasing trend of going mobile and going social are further expected to drive the digital learning market. Nowadays, vendors are focusing on offering learning modules with high engagement levels, customization, and rich content to gain the e-learning market share. Vendors are likely to focus on the adoption of m-learning technology. The increasing trend to invest in e-learning subscriptions and online courses is expected to generate potential revenue opportunities for e-learning vendors.



E-Learning Market: Segmentation



The research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by delivery mode, learning mode, type, end-user, and geography. Easy accessibility and cost-effectiveness are the key factors responsible for high shares of the packaged content segment. However, the learning management system (LMS) segment is growing at a faster CAGR. This mode of learning is becoming widespread, especially among corporates, as they are adopting SaaS-based LMS to train employees for career enhancements. Other essential learning models such as video-based learning, gamification, and virtual classrooms are increasing their shares slowly due to their high engagement levels and perceived effectiveness.



The growing awareness among work professionals to enhance skill-based proficiency has immensely contributed to the growth of the self-paced learning mode segment. Another key factor driving the segment is the high preference for continuous learning to scale new career opportunities among people. Learners are increasingly opting for course, which help them to grow aptitude and career prospects. Russia and the UK have emerged as the major consumers of self-paced e-learning in the last decade.North America dominated the e-learning market by learning mode in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



The training segment captured around three-fourths of the market in 2018. The requirement to train individuals/employees to perform specialized tasks effectively is a significant factor for the growth of the training segment. However, in terms of CAGR, testing services are estimated to outgrow training services. Ease-of-use, content accuracy, instructional integrity, user satisfaction, and technological soundness are the factors ensuring the growth of the test services market.



Talent enhancement and employee retention have contributed significantly to the growth of the corporate segment, which dominates the e-learning market globally. However, K-12, higher education, and vocational segments are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Further, gamification, blended learning, and m-learning are some of the key trends characterizing vocational learners. There has been a high demand for diverse content from the segment, ranging from language learning to functional subjects such as web development, engineering, sciences, and commerce and finance.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global e-learning market is primarily driven by leading vendors that occupy large market shares. The introduction of several modules of LMS, packaged content, and amplified learning courses will help prominent players to attract a broad customer base from different end-user segments. The launch of freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing and the increasing investment for product development are offering new opportunities for new entrants in the market.



Further, setting the right price to effectively gauge and capture the marginal utility of the potential consumer will be a major strategic challenge for vendors in the global e-learning market in the coming years.



Major Vendors in the Market

Apollo Education Group Inc.

BlackBoard Learn

Oracle

Pearson PLC

The British Council

Prominent Players

Aptara

Cengage Learning

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Coursera

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Edmodo

Educomp

edX

English Attack

Estacio

Instructure

Kroton

Latitude CG

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Litmos

Macmillan Education

McGraw-Hill eLearning Group

Open English

Simplilearn

Skillsoft

SweetRush

Telefonica

Think and Learn (BYJU's)

UpGrad

LeQuest

FutureLearn

Learn2Play

Chegg

Bright Little Labs

360Learning

Aula Education

WhiteHat Security

Blinkist

Aveti Learning

Age of Learning

Learnetic

eLearn Australia

Veduca

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 High Penetration of Internet & Internet-enabled Devices

8.1.2 Global Workforce & Migration of Skilled Labor

8.1.3 Digitization Initiatives in Learning & Training

8.1.4 Perennial Private Investments in Digital Language Learning

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Need for Continuous Product Innovation

8.2.2 Variability in Hardware and Software

8.2.3 Limited Access to Closed Markets & Platforms

8.2.4 Inadequate Internet Bandwidth in Developing Countries

8.2.5 Lack of Viable Revenue & Monetization Models

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increase in Going Mobile & Going Social Trend

8.3.2 Blended Learning to Emerge as Norm in Education Technology

8.3.3 Increased Applications of VR & AR in E-learning



9 Global E-Learning Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Delivery Mode

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Packaged Content

10.4 LMS

10.5 Others



11 By Learning Mode

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Self-paced

11.4 Instructor-led



12 By Function

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Training

12.4 Testing



13 By End-Users

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Corporate

13.4 Higher Education

13.5 K-12

13.6 Government

13.7 Vocational



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bx4es

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

