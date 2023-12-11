Global E-learning Market Outlook to 2027 - Increased Smartphone Penetration has Revolutionized Content Delivery, Continuously Improving Bandwidth and Reducing Data Prices

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-learning Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global E-learning market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR by 2027 and to cross the value of USD 500 billion by 2027. The Global E-learning market has recorded a robust growth over the last few years, offering exciting opportunities for online retailers across various sectors.

The highest growth is expected from the majorly populated APAC region. The high growth rate can be attributed to many middle-income groups in developing countries like India , a preferred market for vendors.

, a preferred market for vendors. An increase in internet and smartphone penetration is the fundamental driver of e-learning market growth. This has revolutionized content delivery mode and evolved the method by continuously improving bandwidths and reducing data prices

The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of products sold and revenue generated.



Its market segmentations include by Provider, by Deployment Model, by Course, by End User and by Region; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Deployment Model: Based on the deployment model, the cloud segment is leading the industry globally and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the foreseen period. Cloud-based solutions are gaining remarkable traction in schools and universities due to their cost-effective and flexible training approaches for students

Based on the deployment model, the cloud segment is leading the industry globally and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the foreseen period. Cloud-based solutions are gaining remarkable traction in schools and universities due to their cost-effective and flexible training approaches for students By Region: The e-learning market was dominated by North America in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage of e-learning services and adoption of cloud-based smart learning solution

In the Global E-learning Market there are several players operating in the market, and top players account for a substantial share in the market in terms of revenue. The e-learning market is highly fragmented in nature. The major parameters on which these players complete includes course type, deployment model, Innovation and platform used. Key players in e-earning include Aptara, Inc, Adobe Systems Inc, Cornerstone, Citrix Education, Coursera, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation etc.

During the forecast period of 2022-2027, it is anticipated that the global e-learning market will grow at a massive CAGR by 2027. Major players account for a considerable percentage of online sales in the e-learning space and they actively participate in partnerships and product innovations to gain more market share in future. E-learning sales are continuing to rise in the Asia-Pacific region. New markets are forming, and established markets have the potential to grow even more in the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Education System

2.1 Country Overview by understanding the economical position along with foreign trade scenario

2.2 Population Analysis

2.3 Household Spending on Education

2.4 Students Enrolment by Governorate

2.5 Education in Global

2.5 Enrolments and Education institutions

2.6 Technology Adoption in Global



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Ecosystem of Major Entities in Global E-Learning Market

3.2 Business Cycle and Genesis



4. Global E-Learning Market Size

4.1 Market Size on the basis of Revenues and Number of Subscribers, 2018-2021P

4.2 Market Revenue Segmentation by Pre-K and K-12 E-Learning, Post K-12 E-Learning and Language & Casual Learning



5. GLOBAL K-12 and Pre-K-12 E Learning Market

5.1 Timeline of Major Companies in K-12 E-Learning Market

5.2 GLOBAL K-12 E-learning market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2018-2021

5.3 Market Segmentation for GLOBAL K-12 E-Learning Market on the Basis of Subscribers (Paid and Free), 2020 and 2021P)

5.4 Competition Scenario for Major Companies in GLOBAL K-12 E-Learning Market (Split of Supplementary/Tutoring e-learning platforms, coding platforms, School LMS Cos.)

5.5 Applicable Business Models in GLOBAL K-12 E-Learning Market

5.6 Market Share of Major Players in K-12 E-learning Market, 2020

5.7 Cross Comparison of Major Companies in GLOBAL K-12 E-Learning Market on the basis of Revenues, Number of Employees, Course/Service Offering, Number of Subscribers, Free Subscribers, Business Model, Inception, Management, Pricing Offerings, Business Strategies, Funding, Recent Developments

5.8 GLOBAL K-12 learning Future Market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2022-2027



6. GLOBAL Post K-12 E Learning Market

6.1 Timeline of Major Companies in Post K-12 E-Learning Market

6.2 GLOBAL Post K-12 E-learning market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2018-2021P

6.3 Market Segmentation for GLOBAL Post K-12 E-Learning Market on the Basis of Subscribers (Paid and Free), 2021P

6.4 Applicable Business Models in GLOBAL Post K-12 E-Learning Market

6.5 Market Share of Major Players in Post-K-12 learning Market, 2020

6.6. Cross Comparison of Major Companies in GLOBAL Post K-12 E-Learning Market on the basis of Revenues, Number of Employees, Course/Service Offering, Number of Subscribers, Free Subscribers, Business Model, Inception, Management, Pricing Offerings, Business Strategies, Funding, Recent Developments

6.7 GLOBAL Post K-12 learning Future Market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2022-2027



7. GLOBAL Language and Casual E-Learning Market

7.1 Timeline of Major Companies in Language and Casual E-Learning Market

7.2 GLOBAL Language and Casual E-learning market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2018-2021P

7.3 Market Segmentation for GLOBAL Language and Casual E-Learning Market on the Basis of Subscribers (Paid and Free), 2020 and 2021P

7.4 Market Segmentation for Type of Language Courses Opted by Subscribers, 2021P

7.5 Languages Spoken in Global

7.6 Applicable Business Models in GLOBAL Language and Casual E-Learning Market

7.7 Competition Scenario for Major Companies in GLOBAL Language and Casual Language and Casual E-Learning Market

7.8 Market Share of Major Players in Language and Casual learning Market, 2020

7.9 Cross Comparison of Major Companies in GLOBAL Language and Casual E-Learning Market on the basis of Revenues, Number of Employees, Course/Service Offering, Number of Subscribers, Corporate Tie-ups, Free Subscribers, Business Model, Inception, Management, Pricing Offerings, Business Strategies, Net Profit, Funding, Recent Developments

7.10 GLOBAL Language and Casual learning Future Market Size on the basis of revenues and subscribers, 2022-2027



8. Global LMS Market

8.1 Timeline of Major Companies in LMS E-Learning Market

8.2 GLOBAL LMS E-learning market Size on the basis of revenues, 2018-2021P

8.3 Students, Staff and Teachers perception on using LMS

8.4 Market Segmentation for GLOBAL LMS E-Learning Market on the Basis of End-Users and Number of schools using LMS platforms, 2021P

8.5 Working Model of LMS in the E-Learning Market

8.6 Applicable Business Models in GLOBAL LMS E-Learning Market

8.7 Competition Scenario for Major Companies in GLOBAL LMS E-Learning Market

8.8 Cross Comparison of Major Companies in GLOBAL LMS E-Learning Market on the basis of Revenues, Number of Employees, Course/Service Offering, Number of Subscribers, Corporate Tie-ups, Free Subscribers, Business Model, Inception, Management, Pricing Offerings, Business Strategies, Funding, Recent Developments

8.9 GLOBAL LMS learning Future Market Size on the basis of revenues, 2022-2027



9. Trends and Challenges & Government Regulations in the Global E-Learning Market



10. Case Studies



11. GLOBAL E-Learning Market Size (2022-2027)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adobe

Aptara

Articulate Global

CERTPOINT

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems.

D2L

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo2e9w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets