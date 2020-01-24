Global E-Liquid Market Review 2013-2019: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Liquid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study presents exclusive information about how the e-liquid market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the e-liquid market.



Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the e-liquid market for the forecast period.



The study is relevant for stakeholders in the e-liquid market, including e-liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the e-liquid market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.



The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the e-liquid market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the e-liquid market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the e-liquid market space.



Key Questions Answered



Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable markets for e-liquid market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for e-liquid during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the e-liquid market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the e-liquid market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the e-liquid market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the e-liquid market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Key Topics Covered



1. Global E-Liquid Market - Executive Summary



2. Global E-Liquid Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global E-Liquid Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global E-Liquid Market Definition

2.2. Global E-Liquid Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume) and Forecast, 2013-2027

2.2.1. Global E-Liquid Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global E-Liquid Market Dynamics

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Pricing Analysis

2.6. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.7. Service Provider List

2.8. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region



3. Global E-Liquid Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

3.1. Global E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast By Base Type, 2013-2027

3.1.1. PG and VG Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.1.2. Vegetable Glycerine (VG) Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.1.3. Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2. Global E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast By Flavor, 2013-2027

3.2.1. Original Tobacco Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.2. Mint & Menthol Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.3. Fruits & Candy Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.4. Chocolate Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.5. Dessert Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.6. Other Flavors Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3. Global E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2013-2027

3.3.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.2. Convenience Stores Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.3. Specialty Stores Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.4. Independent Small Groceries Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.5. Online Retail Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



4. North America E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



5. Latin America E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



6. Europe E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



7. Japan E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



8. APEJ E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



9. MEA E-Liquid Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



10. Global E-Liquid Market Company Share, Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

10.1. Company Share Analysis

10.2. Competition Landscape

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. VMR Products LLC

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

10.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

10.3.1.4. Channel Footprint

10.3.1.4.1. Distributors List

10.3.1.4.2. Sales Channel (Clients)

10.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

10.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

10.3.1.5.2. Culture Strategy

10.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

10.3.1.6. SWOT Analysis

10.3.1.7. Financial Analysis

10.3.1.8. Revenue Share

10.3.1.9. Key Clients

10.3.1.10. Analyst Comment

10.3.2. Mig Vapor LLC

10.3.3. VaporFi, Inc.

10.3.4. Black Note

10.3.5. Nicopure Labs LLC

10.3.6. VistaVapors, Inc.

10.3.7. ZampleBox, LLC

10.3.8. Fuggin Vapor Co.

10.3.9. Silver Laboratories (Basix eLiqiuids)

10.3.10. Humble Juice Co.

10.3.11. USA Vape Labe

10.3.12. Savage Enterprises, LLC

10.3.13. Mr. Macaron Vapes Corporation

10.3.14. Mt Baker Vapor

10.3.15. Smax Holdings LLC (Smax E-Liquids)

10.3.16. BSMW Ltd.

10.3.17. VapeWild

10.3.18. Molecule Labs, Inc.

10.3.19. Vapour Labs

10.3.20. Dynamic Creations



