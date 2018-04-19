Global e-Paper Display Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for e-Paper Display in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications: e-Readers, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Phones, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Displaydata Ltd.
- Display Innovations
- E Ink Holdings, Inc.
- Kent Displays, Inc
- LANCOM Systems GmbH
- Liquavista B.V.
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
e-Paper Display: A Prelude
e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application
Competitive Insights
e-Readers Market Remains Stable
Select e-Readers Available in the Market
Key Trends in the E-readers Market
Growing Preference for Linux-based E-Readers
Audiobooks Available on e-Readers
Shift towards Larger Screen Size
Availability of e-readers with Full Color in 2018
Newer Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market
The Evolution of e-Paper Technology
High Potential Applications of e-Paper
Digital Signage
Price Labels
Wearable Technology
Smart Cards
Luggage Tags
Car Number Plates
Portable Devices
Novel Applications of E-paper Displays
e-paper Displays in Some of the Most Unusual Places
Levelling Off Digital Publishing - A Boon to Traditional Publishing Industry
Electronic Ink Displays Vs Conventional LCD Screens
Custom Designs vs. Off-the-Shelf
e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector
Increasing Demand for EPDs in Electronic Shelf Tags, Mobiles and Digital Signage
e-Ink to Aid Retail Sector
Digital Signage - A Potential Sector for e-Ink
E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider
Interconnecting Multiple e-Ink Displays for Creating Large Signs
2. SELECT MARKET TRENDS
Manufacturers Focus on Color Displays for Commercial Applications
Engineers Focus on Enabling e-Paper to Support Video Capability
e-Paper to Reduce Carbon Footprint Worldwide
Flexible e-Paper Displays Provide Flexibility to Manufacturers
E-publishing Witnesses Emergence of Several e-book Document Format Standards
3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN THE EPD MARKET
Visionect Develops Technology for Digital Electronic Paper Display
Oxford University Researchers Develop e-Paper Displays with High Color Efficiency
A New Driver Board Designed for e-Paper Display
Researchers at Japanese University of Tokyo Develop e-Paper Display Technology which Enables Writing
Yota Phone - The Combination of e-Ink and LCD Technology
EasyJet to Trial e-Paper Technology Based Device from Sony for Navigation Forms
LG Develops Transparent and Flexible OLED Displays
Embedded Pico Systems - A Major Technical Solutions Provider for e-Paper Displays
Developments in Achieving Color Patterns
Major Electronic Paper Display Innovations from E Ink Corporation
The Next Version of Kindle eReaders to be Waterproof, Offer Color and Integrate More Buttons
4. COMPETITION
e-Ink Holding Dominates the EPD Market
E Ink Needs to Invest in R&D to Retain Dominance
Emergence of New Options
Companies Work towards Replacing LCD Based Devices with e- Paper Technology
The Four Best Electronic Paper Displays for Tablets and Smartphones
Leading Players in E-paper for Education Space
E Ink
Embedded Artists
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Plastic Logic Germany
Opalux
Visionox
5. E-PAPER DISPLAY: AN OVERVIEW
e-Paper Display
Working Principle
Formation of Texts and Images
Features & Advantages of EPDs
Eco-friendliness
Lightweight
Glare-free Display
Flexibility
Power Efficiency
Scalability
Wide Viewing Angle
High-level Display Performance
Other Features
Limitations of EPDs
Applications of EPDs
Various Applications of E-paper Display
e-Readers
Signage/Poster Devices
Mobile Phones
Other Applications
Smartcards
Watches & Clocks/Smart Watches
Others
E-paper Value Chain
Brief History of e-Paper
6. ELECTRONIC PAPER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES
Gyricon Display Technology
Electronic Ink Technology
Electrophoretic Technology
Electrowetting Display Technology
Electrofluidic Display Technology
Electrochromic Display Technology
Bistable LCDs
Cholesteric LCD
Nemoptic
ZBD Display
Fujitsu's Color E-paper Mobile Display
Photonic Crystal
Reverse Emulsion Electrophoretic Display (REED)
Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)
E Ink Device Technology
Comparison of OLED Technology with e-Paper Display
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES BASED ON APPLICATION OF E-PAPER DISPLAY
Pervasive Displays (PDi) Launches TFT active matrix Electronic Paper Display (EPD) modules
Pervasive Displays (PDi) Completes the Incorporation of its ultra-low power 2.71" displays into Internet of Things (IoT) development board
LANCOM Introduces Color-rich Displays & Designer Stainless- Steel Frames
Papercast Develops an Advanced E-paper driver (EPD) Board
E Ink Plans to Exhibit Novel Developments at SID Display Week 2017
E Ink Launches World's Biggest Electronic Paper Module
CLEARink Plans to Launch Sunlight Viewable Color Screens in Early 2018
E Ink Launches a 32" Flexible and Extremely Lightweight Display
Pervasive Displays Launches a low power, Wi Fi®-enabled EPD
Pervasive Displays Announces the General Availability of First Two EPD's from Spectra Family
Pervasive Displays Launches Partial Update Display Driving Technology for its Electronic Ink e-paper Displays
Pervasive Displays Launches Novel E-paper Displays with iTC
Visionect Rolls Out Joan Meeting Room Assistant
Displaydata Introduces First Yellow EPD Electronic Shelf Label
Sony Unveils upgraded Smartband Talk Featuring E-paper Display in India
Yota Devices to Introduce YotaPhone 2 with e-Paper Display in the US
Pebble Technology Launches Pebble Time
M²Communication Releases Electronic Shelf Labels and Factory Automation Solutions
Visionect Develops Advanced Development Signage Kits
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" Renews the Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Plastic Logic
E Ink to Forge Strategic Partnership with Wei Feng
E Ink Forms Strategic Partnership with Jiangxi Holitech Technology
E Ink Holdings Partners with Netronix
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Displaydata Ltd. (UK)
Display Innovations (UK)
E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan)
Kent Displays, Inc. (USA)
LANCOM Systems GmbH (Germany)
Liquavista B.V. (The Netherlands)
Pervasive Displays, Inc. (Taiwan)
Plastic Logic Germany (Germany)
Xerox Corp. (USA)
Zikon, Inc. (USA)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
United States: The Largest e-Paper Display Market Globally
EPDs Supports Sustainability Quotient
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33) The United States (10) Japan (2) Europe (13) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
