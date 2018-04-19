Global e-Paper Display Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for e-Paper Display in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications: e-Readers, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Phones, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Displaydata Ltd.

- Display Innovations

- E Ink Holdings, Inc.

- Kent Displays, Inc

- LANCOM Systems GmbH

- Liquavista B.V.



e-PAPER DISPLAY MCP-7770 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

e-Paper Display: A Prelude

e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application

Competitive Insights

e-Readers Market Remains Stable

Select e-Readers Available in the Market

Key Trends in the E-readers Market

Growing Preference for Linux-based E-Readers

Audiobooks Available on e-Readers

Shift towards Larger Screen Size

Availability of e-readers with Full Color in 2018

Newer Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market

The Evolution of e-Paper Technology

High Potential Applications of e-Paper

Digital Signage

Price Labels

Wearable Technology

Smart Cards

Luggage Tags

Car Number Plates

Portable Devices

Novel Applications of E-paper Displays

e-paper Displays in Some of the Most Unusual Places

Levelling Off Digital Publishing - A Boon to Traditional Publishing Industry

Electronic Ink Displays Vs Conventional LCD Screens

Custom Designs vs. Off-the-Shelf

e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector

Increasing Demand for EPDs in Electronic Shelf Tags, Mobiles and Digital Signage

e-Ink to Aid Retail Sector

Digital Signage - A Potential Sector for e-Ink

E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider

Interconnecting Multiple e-Ink Displays for Creating Large Signs



2. SELECT MARKET TRENDS

Manufacturers Focus on Color Displays for Commercial Applications

Engineers Focus on Enabling e-Paper to Support Video Capability

e-Paper to Reduce Carbon Footprint Worldwide

Flexible e-Paper Displays Provide Flexibility to Manufacturers

E-publishing Witnesses Emergence of Several e-book Document Format Standards



3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN THE EPD MARKET

Visionect Develops Technology for Digital Electronic Paper Display

Oxford University Researchers Develop e-Paper Displays with High Color Efficiency

A New Driver Board Designed for e-Paper Display

Researchers at Japanese University of Tokyo Develop e-Paper Display Technology which Enables Writing

Yota Phone - The Combination of e-Ink and LCD Technology

EasyJet to Trial e-Paper Technology Based Device from Sony for Navigation Forms

LG Develops Transparent and Flexible OLED Displays

Embedded Pico Systems - A Major Technical Solutions Provider for e-Paper Displays

Developments in Achieving Color Patterns

Major Electronic Paper Display Innovations from E Ink Corporation

The Next Version of Kindle eReaders to be Waterproof, Offer Color and Integrate More Buttons



4. COMPETITION

e-Ink Holding Dominates the EPD Market

E Ink Needs to Invest in R&D to Retain Dominance

Emergence of New Options

Companies Work towards Replacing LCD Based Devices with e- Paper Technology

The Four Best Electronic Paper Displays for Tablets and Smartphones

Leading Players in E-paper for Education Space

E Ink

Embedded Artists

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Plastic Logic Germany

Opalux

Visionox



5. E-PAPER DISPLAY: AN OVERVIEW

e-Paper Display

Working Principle

Formation of Texts and Images

Features & Advantages of EPDs

Eco-friendliness

Lightweight

Glare-free Display

Flexibility

Power Efficiency

Scalability

Wide Viewing Angle

High-level Display Performance

Other Features

Limitations of EPDs

Applications of EPDs

Various Applications of E-paper Display

e-Readers

Signage/Poster Devices

Mobile Phones

Other Applications

Smartcards

Watches & Clocks/Smart Watches

Others

E-paper Value Chain

Brief History of e-Paper



6. ELECTRONIC PAPER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES

Gyricon Display Technology

Electronic Ink Technology

Electrophoretic Technology

Electrowetting Display Technology

Electrofluidic Display Technology

Electrochromic Display Technology

Bistable LCDs

Cholesteric LCD

Nemoptic

ZBD Display

Fujitsu's Color E-paper Mobile Display

Photonic Crystal

Reverse Emulsion Electrophoretic Display (REED)

Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)

E Ink Device Technology

Comparison of OLED Technology with e-Paper Display



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES BASED ON APPLICATION OF E-PAPER DISPLAY

Pervasive Displays (PDi) Launches TFT active matrix Electronic Paper Display (EPD) modules

Pervasive Displays (PDi) Completes the Incorporation of its ultra-low power 2.71" displays into Internet of Things (IoT) development board

LANCOM Introduces Color-rich Displays & Designer Stainless- Steel Frames

Papercast Develops an Advanced E-paper driver (EPD) Board

E Ink Plans to Exhibit Novel Developments at SID Display Week 2017

E Ink Launches World's Biggest Electronic Paper Module

CLEARink Plans to Launch Sunlight Viewable Color Screens in Early 2018

E Ink Launches a 32" Flexible and Extremely Lightweight Display

Pervasive Displays Launches a low power, Wi Fi®-enabled EPD

Pervasive Displays Announces the General Availability of First Two EPD's from Spectra Family

Pervasive Displays Launches Partial Update Display Driving Technology for its Electronic Ink e-paper Displays

Pervasive Displays Launches Novel E-paper Displays with iTC

Visionect Rolls Out Joan Meeting Room Assistant

Displaydata Introduces First Yellow EPD Electronic Shelf Label

Sony Unveils upgraded Smartband Talk Featuring E-paper Display in India

Yota Devices to Introduce YotaPhone 2 with e-Paper Display in the US

Pebble Technology Launches Pebble Time

M²Communication Releases Electronic Shelf Labels and Factory Automation Solutions

Visionect Develops Advanced Development Signage Kits



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" Renews the Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Plastic Logic

E Ink to Forge Strategic Partnership with Wei Feng

E Ink Forms Strategic Partnership with Jiangxi Holitech Technology

E Ink Holdings Partners with Netronix



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Displaydata Ltd. (UK)

Display Innovations (UK)

E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kent Displays, Inc. (USA)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (Germany)

Liquavista B.V. (The Netherlands)

Pervasive Displays, Inc. (Taiwan)

Plastic Logic Germany (Germany)

Xerox Corp. (USA)

Zikon, Inc. (USA)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Historic Review for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display in e-Reading Devices by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Historic Review for e-Paper Display in e-Reading Devices by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display in e-Reading Devices by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display in Signage/Poster Devices by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for e-Paper Display in Signage/Poster Devices by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display in Signage/Poster Devices by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display in Mobile Devices by Geographic Region/Country- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for e-Paper Display in Mobile Devices by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display in Mobile Devices by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for e-Paper Display in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

United States: The Largest e-Paper Display Market Globally

EPDs Supports Sustainability Quotient

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/ Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: The US Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: The US 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Promising Future for e-Paper Displays

A New Driver Board Designed for e-Paper Display

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European Historic Review for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Regional Market Trends

Price of e-Readers to Govern e-Paper Display Demand in China

The e-Paper Industry in Taiwan to Face both Opportunities and Challenges

New Applications to Propel Taiwanese e-Paper Display Market

Australia Embraces e-Paper Technology for Traffic Signs

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 37: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Latin American Historic Review for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Latin American Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 43: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Rest of World Historic Review for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for e-Paper Display by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for e-Reading Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Mobile Devices, and Other End-Use Applications for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33) The United States (10) Japan (2) Europe (13) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

