Global e-Paper Display Markets to 2024 - E Ink Needs to Invest in R&D to Retain Dominance

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Paper Display: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for e-Paper Display in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications:

e-Readers

Signage/Poster Devices

Mobile Phones

Others

The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Displaydata Ltd. (UK)

Display Innovations (UK)

E Ink Holdings, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Kent Displays, Inc. ( USA )

) LANCOM Systems GmbH ( Germany )

) Liquavista B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Pervasive Displays, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Plastic Logic Germany ( Germany )

) Xerox Corp. ( USA )

) Zikon, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

e-Paper Display: A Prelude

e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application

Competitive Insights

e-Readers Market Remains Stable

Select e-Readers Available in the Market

Key Trends in the E-readers Market

Growing Preference for Linux-based E-Readers

Audiobooks Available on e-Readers

Shift towards Larger Screen Size

Availability of e-readers with Full Color in 2018

Newer Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market

The Evolution of e-Paper Technology

High Potential Applications of e-Paper

Digital Signage

Price Labels

Wearable Technology

Smart Cards

Luggage Tags

Car Number Plates

Portable Devices

Novel Applications of E-paper Displays

e-paper Displays in Some of the Most Unusual Places

Levelling Off Digital Publishing

A Boon to Traditional Publishing Industry

Electronic Ink Displays Vs Conventional LCD Screens

Custom Designs vs. Off-the-Shelf

e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector

Increasing Demand for EPDs in Electronic Shelf Tags, Mobiles and Digital Signage

e-Ink to Aid Retail Sector

Digital Signage

A Potential Sector for e-Ink

E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider

Interconnecting Multiple e-Ink Displays for Creating Large Signs



2. SELECT MARKET TRENDS

Manufacturers Focus on Color Displays for Commercial Applications

Engineers Focus on Enabling e-Paper to Support Video Capability

e-Paper to Reduce Carbon Footprint Worldwide

Flexible e-Paper Displays Provide Flexibility to Manufacturers

E-publishing Witnesses Emergence of Several e-book Document Format Standards



3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN THE EPD MARKET

Visionect Develops Technology for Digital Electronic Paper Display

Oxford University Researchers Develop e-Paper Displays with High Color Efficiency

A New Driver Board Designed for e-Paper Display

Researchers at Japanese University of Tokyo Develop e-Paper Display Technology which Enables Writing

Yota Phone

The Combination of e-Ink and LCD Technology

EasyJet to Trial e-Paper Technology Based Device from Sony for Navigation Forms

LG Develops Transparent and Flexible OLED Displays

Embedded Pico Systems

A Major Technical Solutions Provider for e-Paper Displays

Developments in Achieving Color Patterns

Major Electronic Paper Display Innovations from E Ink Corporation

The Next Version of Kindle eReaders to be Waterproof, Offer Color and Integrate More Buttons



4. COMPETITION

e-Ink Holding Dominates the EPD Market

E Ink Needs to Invest in R&D to Retain Dominance

Emergence of New Options

Companies Work towards Replacing LCD Based Devices with e- Paper Technology

The Four Best Electronic Paper Displays for Tablets and Smartphones

Leading Players in E-paper for Education Space

E Ink

Embedded Artists

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Plastic Logic Germany

Opalux

Visionox



5. E-PAPER DISPLAY: AN OVERVIEW

e-Paper Display

Working Principle

Formation of Texts and Images

Features & Advantages of EPDs

Eco-friendliness

Lightweight

Glare-free Display

Flexibility

Power Efficiency

Scalability

Wide Viewing Angle

High-level Display Performance

Other Features

Limitations of EPDs

Applications of EPDs

Various Applications of E-paper Display

e-Readers

Signage/Poster Devices

Mobile Phones

Other Applications

Smartcards

Watches & Clocks/Smart Watches

Others

E-paper Value Chain

Brief History of e-Paper



6. ELECTRONIC PAPER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES

Gyricon Display Technology

Electronic Ink Technology

Electrophoretic Technology

Electrowetting Display Technology

Electrofluidic Display Technology

Electrochromic Display Technology

Bistable LCDs

Cholesteric LCD

Nemoptic

ZBD Display

Fujitsu's Color E-paper Mobile Display

Photonic Crystal

Reverse Emulsion Electrophoretic Display (REED)

Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)

E Ink Device Technology

Comparison of OLED Technology with e-Paper Display



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES BASED ON APPLICATION OF E-PAPER DISPLAY

Pervasive Displays (PDi) Launches TFT active matrix Electronic Paper Display (EPD) modules

Pervasive Displays (PDi) Completes the Incorporation of its ultra-low power 2.71" displays into Internet of Things (IoT) development board

LANCOM Introduces Color-rich Displays & Designer Stainless- Steel Frames

Papercast Develops an Advanced E-paper driver (EPD) Board

E Ink Plans to Exhibit Novel Developments at SID Display Week 2017

E Ink Launches World's Biggest Electronic Paper Module

CLEARink Plans to Launch Sunlight Viewable Color Screens in Early 2018

E Ink Launches a 32 Flexible and Extremely Lightweight Display

Pervasive Displays Launches a low power, Wi Fi-enabled EPD

Pervasive Displays Announces the General Availability of First Two EPD's from Spectra Family

Pervasive Displays Launches Partial Update Display Driving Technology for its Electronic Ink e-paper Displays

Pervasive Displays Launches Novel E-paper Displays with iTC

Visionect Rolls Out Joan Meeting Room Assistant

Displaydata Introduces First Yellow EPD Electronic Shelf Label

Sony Unveils upgraded Smartband Talk Featuring E-paper Display in India

Yota Devices to Introduce YotaPhone 2 with e-Paper Display in the US

Pebble Technology Launches Pebble Time

MCommunication Releases Electronic Shelf Labels and Factory Automation Solutions

Visionect Develops Advanced Development Signage Kits

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" Renews the Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Plastic Logic

E Ink to Forge Strategic Partnership with Wei Feng

E Ink Forms Strategic Partnership with Jiangxi Holitech Technology

E Ink Holdings Partners with Netronix

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)

The United States (10)

(10) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (13)

(13) Germany (4)

(4) The United Kingdom (4)

(4) Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hh6j2

