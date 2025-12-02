Global-e Sees 36% YoY Uplift in Black Friday-Cyber Monday Weekend Global E-commerce Sales

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the platform powering global e-commerce, announced today a 36% year-over-year increase in sales over Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend.

Many markets around the world experienced year-over-year growth in sales over the 2025 BFCM weekend, reflecting the global nature of the BFCM online shopping event. Top performers included Japan, the United States, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany.

The shopping peak began earlier than in previous years, with promotional activity starting at the beginning of November. Merchants who launched promotions early saw corresponding upticks in sales from the outset, demonstrating the growing adoption of extended promotional periods. E-commerce sales through Global-e's platforms during the promotional season, beginning early November and including BFCM weekend, grew by 37% compared to the equivalent period last year. This strong promotional period performance drove Global-e to cross, for the first time, the milestone of $1 billion in GMV in a single month.

Black Friday (November 28th) accounted for 31% of total BFCM weekend sales, while Cyber Monday (December 1st) represented 22% of weekend activity.

"Merchants that were well prepared for the early holiday shopping peak, reaped the rewards," said Nir Debbi, President of Global-e. "The weekend's unprecedented sales indicate shoppers' growing willingness to spend when promotions are available - especially in times of economic uncertainty. This further underscores that brands that optimized their global offering to meet local expectations, while safeguarding their profitability targets, were able to maximize the strong consumer appetite throughout the peak season."

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

