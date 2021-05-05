Global E-textile Market 2020-2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of over 18% - Key Vendors are AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, and Carré Technologies Inc. | Technavio

The e-textile market is poised to grow by USD 1.85 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

The demand for health-monitoring wearables is one of the key drivers of the e-textile market, which helps vendors improve their market position. Moreover, this market report also provides information on the competencies and capacities of the leading vendors along with the details of the product they offer. Factors such as demand for health-monitoring wearables will help companies create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the e-textile market in North America. The E-textile market's growth in this region can be attributed to the rising number of lifestyle diseases.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The e-textile market is segmented by end-user (military and defense, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, and others) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The e-textile market is concentrated and to make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

High demand for health-monitoring wearables

Rising number of lifestyle diseases

Increased awareness of healthy lifestyle

Market Challenges

High manufacturing cost

Integration of electronic components into textiles

Lack of awareness leading to limited trust on e-textiles

Companies Mentioned

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Carré Technologies Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Ohmatex AS

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Vista Medical Ltd.

Xenoma Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

