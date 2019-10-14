Global E-waste Management Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 13:15 ET
E-waste Management market worldwide is projected to grow by 14.8 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Metals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 34 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Metals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819088/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 753.9 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 683 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metals will reach a market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.5 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ecomation Oy; Egyptian Electronics Recycling Company (EERC) (Egypt); Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.; E-Parisaraa Private Limited.; Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), Inc.; Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.; Umicore NV/SA; Waste Management, Inc.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
