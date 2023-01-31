Global E-waste Management Market to Reach $158.9 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global E-waste Management Market to Reach $158.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-waste Management estimated at US$55.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$87.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The E-waste Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- Ecomation Oy
- Egyptian Electronics Recycling Company (EERC) (Egypt)
- Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.
- E-Parisaraa Private Limited.
- Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), Inc.
- Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.
- Umicore NV/SA
- Waste Management, Inc.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
E-waste Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Disposal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Disposal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Recycle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Recycle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World E-waste Management Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for E-waste Management by Segment -
Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for E-waste Management by End-Use -
Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for E-waste Management by
Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for E-waste
Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for E-waste Management by Segment -
Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,
Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for E-waste
Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for E-waste Management by End-Use -
Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for E-waste Management by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposal and
Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-waste Management
by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-waste Management
by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposal and Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
E-waste Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-waste Management
by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-waste Management
by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposal and Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and
Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for E-waste Management
by Segment - Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Plastic, Glass and Other Segments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-waste Management by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for E-waste Management
by End-Use - Disposal and Recycle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for E-waste
Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposal and Recycle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
