Global EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market Set to Reach USD 2.115 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 3.7% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market by Product (Ethylene Acrylic Acid and Ethylene Methacrylic Acid), Application (Packaging, Powder Coating, Hot-melt Adhesive, Water-based Solvent, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 1.553 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.115 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing industrialization at a rapid pace.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

BASF SE

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

INEOS

Prasol Chemicals Limited

SNP, Inc

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SK geo centric Co., Ltd.

Michelman, Inc

Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co., Ltd

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including product, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market

On the basis of product, the global market is bifurcated into ethylene acrylic acid and ethylene methacrylic acid. The ethylene acrylic segment is projected to hold a higher revenue share of the market during the forecast period as this copolymer is widely used in packaging, paints & coatings, textile, and automotive.

Based on application, the market is fragmented into packaging, powder coating, hot melt adhesive, water-based solvent, and others. The packaging segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for packaged food.

In terms of region, the global EAA and EMAA copolymer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. However, the market in North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the projected period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Copolymer is made up of two or more monomers, which is widely used in plastic manufacturing to improve the clarity, strength, and heat resistance.

The EAA copolymer is a combination of ethylene and acrylic acid, while the EMAA is a combination of ethylene and methacrylic acid, which are used in adhesives, sealants, paints & coatings, and nonwoven fibers.

Increasing area of application, due to their excellent adhesive & sealing qualities, as well as exceptional durability and flexibility, and the growing industrialization at a rapid pace are expected to fuel the market growth.

Shifting preference towards bio-based acrylic acid, due to the rising awareness regarding the harmful consequences of petroleum-based chemicals and the rising demand from the textile and food packaging industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

The ethylene acrylic acid segment held around 76.0% market share in 2021 and is expected that it will grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period. It offers heat stability and resistance, formulation flexibility, chemical reactivity, and adhesion on difficult surfaces.

The ethylene methacrylic copolymer offers adhesion on various substrates. Therefore, it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% in the coming years.

The demand for EAA and EMAA copolymers has increased in the packaging industry, owing to their high bonding ability.

The market of Asia Pacific held around 26.1% share of the market and is driven by the wide presence of a large number of manufacturers of packaging films and the increasing demand for copolymers from the various industries of emerging countries.

It is anticipated that the market in North America grows quickly over the forecast period, due to the rising government investments in R&D and the presence of robust chemical manufacturing facilities.

Read 234 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "EAA and EMAA Copolymer Market by Product (Ethylene Acrylic Acid and Ethylene Methacrylic Acid), Application (Packaging, Powder Coating, Hot-melt Adhesive, Water-based Solvent, and Others), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Product

Ethylene Acrylic Acid

Ethylene Methacrylic Acid

Application

Packaging

Powder Coating

Hot-melt Adhesive

Water-based Solvent

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Growth Market Reports