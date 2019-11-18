Global Earth Observation Market, Forecast to 2029

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The earth observation market is currently undergoing multiple technology and business model disruptions, largely driven by NewSpace participants in the market.Multiple small-satellite operators have entered the market and some of them have already launched their satellites.

This research indicated that over 12,000 small-satellites will be launched in the coming decade covering both installation and replenishment phases of multiple constellations.This has resulted in the availability of cheaper satellite imagery data that is also getting updated more frequently.



With persistent surveillance being the key differentiator and global coverage enhancing the downstream service, small-satellite imagery data is a notable enhancer within the geospatial value-added services market. The system integrators and platform developers specializing in integration platforms for earth observation intelligence are integrating multiple data sets, including satellite imagery and other non-satellite data to deliver actionable insights to different customer groups across diverse markets.



