Global Earthing Equipment Markets 2020-2025: Integration of Consumer Electronics with AI and IoT

The global earthing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019



Earthing equipment refers to various devices used for transferring electricity directly to the earth's plate. Some of the commonly used earthing equipment includes low resistance cables, insulated operating rods, pruning heads, clamp sticks, specialist and earth clamp application heads and operating rod bags.



These components connect buildings with a conductive surface placed inside the earth or at a neutral point in the soil for enhanced safety. They provide protection from significant electrical disturbances, such as lightning strikes and power surges and aid in minimizing the risk of electric shock from current leaking from uninsulated metal parts of electrical devices. As a result, they are commonly used in commercial and residential buildings and industrial plants.



Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the construction industry in recent years, represent as the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings, roads, tunnels, manufacturing plants and railways tracks, especially in developing nations, there is a growing requirement for efficient earthing equipment. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Earthing is essential in buildings to protect residents, machinery and appliances from electrical surges and dissipate short circuit current.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of consumer electronics with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This has resulted in the increasing utilization of smart devices, such as televisions and refrigerators, which require constant earthing, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing product demand from automobile manufacturers, along with the reconstruction of the existing power grids, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global earthing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global earthing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global earthing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global earthing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Earthing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 MS Flat

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 CI Flat

6.3 GI Wire



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

ABB Ltd.

CG Power

Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Harger Lightning & Grounding

& Grounding Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Corporation

