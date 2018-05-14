Global Eating Disorders Market 2018-2028: Shire Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials

This Market Spotlight report covers the Eating Disorders market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 35.6 million prevalent cases of eating disorders in young females aged 10-19 years, including 3.0 million cases of anorexia nervosa, 11.6 million cases of bulimia nervosa, and 14.3 million cases of binge eating disorder.

The author forecasts the number of prevalent cases of eating disorders to increase to 38.1 million prevalent cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the eating disorders space comprise Edgemont Pharmaceuticals' Fluoxetine Tablets and Shire's Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate). These are administered via the oral route, with Vyvanse also available in an intranasal formulation.

There are only three drugs in active clinical development for eating disorders, with two drugs in Phase II, and one in Phase III. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for eating disorders focus on targets such as dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine reuptake/transporter, opioid receptors, and ghrelin receptor. These drugs are administered via the subcutaneous, oral, and intranasal routes.

High impact upcoming events for drugs in the eating disorders space comprise topline Phase II trial results for OPNT001. There have been only two licensing and asset acquisition deals involving eating disorders drugs during 2013-18, both of which occurred in 2017.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for eating disorders have been in the late phase of development, with 82% of trials in Phase III and only 18% of trials in Phase II.

Clinical trial activity in the eating disorders space is dominated by completed trials. Shire has the highest number of completed clinical trials for eating disorders, with five trials.

Shire leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for eating disorders, four of which are in Phase III.

Overview Key Takeaways Disease Background Treatment Epidemiology Marketed Drugs Pipeline Drugs Key Upcoming Events Licensing And Asset Acquisition Deals Parent Patents Revenue Opportunity Clinical Trial Landscape Bibliography Appendix

