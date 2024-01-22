Global Eating Disorders Symposium Examines Disparities in Treatment

iaedp™ Symposium 2024 addresses socioeconomics in medical care, recovery and treatment 

PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is taking big topics during its annual global symposium. This year, the event, "The Art and Science of Connection: Make Every Connection Count," takes place March 21-24 in Orlando, Florida. It features multiple sessions centered around the critical theme of unity in diversity, emphasizing the importance of addressing and treating eating disorders in underserved populations. The diverse nature of these sessions delves into the unique challenges faced by different communities and the vital role of cultural competence in recovery.

"The challenges in treating eating disorders in underserved populations include cultural stigmas, limited access to specialized care, and varying socio-economic factors," Bonnie Harken, iaedp Foundation's Managing Director. "These challenges underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to eating disorder treatment. iaedp is committed to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity in the treatment of eating disorders."

Even more, the Foundation's commitment to diversity extends beyond the topics, Spanish-speaking tracks and attendees from all over the world. From gender to skin tone and cuisine to culture, the symposium is leaning in to tackle the tough topics.

At the 2024 symposium, attendees can expect targeted sessions and workshops that address the specific challenges faced by underserved populations. Renowned experts in the field will share insights, research, and best practices aimed at enhancing understanding and efficacy in treatment approaches. In addition, the Symposium attracts a wide range of exhibitors and sponsors representing the world's foremost treatment facilities, research institutions, recovery specialists and consultants.

"By fostering an environment that values diversity and recognizes the unique needs of all individuals, we seek to empower professionals to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by eating disorders," said Blanche Williams, MS, iaedp Director of International Affairs.

The symposium will serve as a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, ensuring that every connection made contributes to the collective effort of advancing eating disorder treatment for everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience at the iaedp Symposium 2024 – where The Art and Science of Connection takes center stage, and every connection counts. Registration: www.iaedpfoundation.org 

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; Monte Nido & Affiliates; and Odyssey Eating Disorder Network; Within Health; Banyan Centers; WD Recovery and Wellness Center; Mind Over Body; Koru Spring Center.

