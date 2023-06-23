Global eClinical Solutions Market Report 2023-2033: Rising Adoption of EDC Systems in Clinical Trials to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value the market will surpass US$8.9 billion in 2023. The analyst predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rising Adoption of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems in Clinical Trials to Spur Industry Growth



The market for eClinical solutions is expanding significantly as a result of the increased use of electronic data capture (EDC) systems in clinical trials. EDC systems have a number of advantages over conventional paper-based data collection techniques, including:

Increased accuracy and efficiency

Improved data quality

Enhanced patient safety

Enhanced data management

Cost savings

Companies using EDC systems in clinical trials include Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novartis. These companies have reported increased efficiency and data quality, as well as improved patient safety and cost savings, as a result of their use of EDC systems.



High Installation Costs Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



One of the main factors limiting the growth of the eClinical solutions market is the high installation cost. The implementation of eClinical solutions typically requires a significant investment in hardware, software, and personnel, which can be a challenge for some organisations, particularly those with limited budgets.



In addition to the upfront costs, the ongoing maintenance and support costs for eClinical solutions can also be high, as organisations must continuously invest in technology upgrades, security measures, and other infrastructure improvements.



Despite these challenges, many organisations are choosing to invest in eClinical solutions due to the numerous benefits they provide, including improved data accuracy, increased efficiency, and compliance with regulatory requirements.



Key Questions Answered

How is the eClinical solutions market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the eClinical solutions market?

How will each eClinical solutions submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each eClinical solutions submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading eClinical solutions markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2033? What are the implications of eClinical solutions projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the eClinical solutions market?

Where is the eClinical solutions market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

How will the eClinical solutions market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, this 250+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for eClinical solutions market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product type, deployment type, and end users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the eClinical solutions Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , France , UK, Italy , China , India , Japan , and Australia among other prominent economies.

, , , and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, , , , , , UK, , , , , and among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the eClinical solutions Market, 2023 to 2033.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Information Found Nowhere Else



With this new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how this work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. The study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the eClinical solutions market, 2023 to 2033, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Clario

Dassault Systemes

eClinical Solutions LLC

IBM

IQVIA Inc.

Medrio, Inc.

Oracle

Parexel International Corporation

Signant Health

Veeva Systems

Anju Software

BioClinica

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Clinixir Company Limited

ClinOne

PHARMASEAL International Ltd.

uMotif Limited

Veracity Logic

Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP)

Clinical Research Forum (CRF)

Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI)

Drug Information Association (DIA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

International Conference on Harmonization (ICH)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azxmin

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets