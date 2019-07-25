Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$147.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$93.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$452 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cascade Designs Inc. (USA); EarthLust LLC (USA); Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA); ecoXpac A/S (Denmark); One Green Bottle (United Kingdom); Pachamama (Spain); SKS Bottle & ; Packaging, Inc. (USA)







ECO FRIENDLY BOTTLES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution

Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative

to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?

Competition

Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Player for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Eco Friendly Bottles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic

Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly

Bottles

Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years

2000 through 2018

Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-

Friendly Bottles Market

Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of Corn-Based Plastic Present the Material as an

Option for Water Bottles

Corn-based Polylactide Bottles Score Over PET Bottles

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:

Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

With biodegradable Polymers Lagging behind Plastics in terms of

Properties, the Adoption of Sustainable Polymers for Bottles

Remains Low

Starch-Based Polymers Enable Creation of Blow Molded Bio-Plastics

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products

Range

Corn Starch Packaging: An Option for Eco-friendly Water Bottles

Plant-based Bioplastics Emerge as a Sustainable Option for

Water Bottles

Issues with Plant-Based Plastic Water Bottles

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for

Making Water Bottles

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives

to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Replacement of Petrochemical Bottles with Bioplastic

Alternatives: Yet to Gain Momentum

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous

Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift

towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Ban on Bottled Water

A Review of Regulations in Select Countries

USA

China

India

Innovations & Advancements

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic

Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt

Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Danone and Nestlé Waters Team Up to Commercialize 100% Plant-

Based PET Bottle

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine

Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Despite the Promise of Eco-friendly Bottles, Market Progress

Remains Challenging

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Eco Friendly Bottles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Eco Friendly Bottles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Eco Friendly Bottles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mineral Water (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Mineral Water (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Mineral Water (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-alcoholic Beverages (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-alcoholic Beverages (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Non-alcoholic Beverages (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Household Products (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Household Products (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Household Products (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polylactic Acid (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polylactic Acid (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polylactic Acid (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cellulose (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cellulose (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cellulose (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Starch (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Starch (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Starch (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Water Soluble Polymers (Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Water Soluble Polymers (Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Water Soluble Polymers (Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters (Material) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters (Material) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters (Material) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Molded Fiber (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Molded Fiber (Material) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Molded Fiber (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Material) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Bio-derived Polyethylene (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Bio-derived Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Bio-derived Polyethylene (Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 37: United States Eco Friendly Bottles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 41: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Eco Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Eco Friendly Bottles in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 59: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Eco Friendly Bottles Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Eco Friendly Bottles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Eco Friendly Bottles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Eco Friendly Bottles Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: French Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: German Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 80: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: German Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand for Eco Friendly Bottles in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Eco Friendly Bottles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Eco Friendly Bottles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spanish Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Eco Friendly Bottles Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Eco Friendly Bottles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Eco Friendly Bottles Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Europe Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 111: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Eco Friendly Bottles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 118: Eco Friendly Bottles Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Australian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 125: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 138: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Eco Friendly Bottles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Eco Friendly Bottles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Eco Friendly Bottles in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Eco Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 152: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Eco Friendly Bottles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Argentinean Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Eco Friendly Bottles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 163: Eco Friendly Bottles Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Mexican Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Eco Friendly Bottles Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 174: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 179: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 185: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Eco Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 191: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Eco Friendly Bottles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Eco Friendly Bottles Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 197: Israeli Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 198: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Eco Friendly Bottles in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eco

Friendly Bottles Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 203: Eco Friendly Bottles Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Eco Friendly Bottles Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Eco Friendly Bottles Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Eco Friendly Bottles Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Rest of Middle East Eco Friendly Bottles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 215: Eco Friendly Bottles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East

