Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry
Eco Friendly Bottles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
Jul 25, 2019, 15:39 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$147.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$93.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$452 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cascade Designs Inc. (USA); EarthLust LLC (USA); Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA); ecoXpac A/S (Denmark); One Green Bottle (United Kingdom); Pachamama (Spain); SKS Bottle & ; Packaging, Inc. (USA)
ECO FRIENDLY BOTTLES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution
Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative
to Conventional PET Bottles
Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
Competition
Global Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Player for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Eco Friendly Bottles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic
Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly
Bottles
Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2000 through 2018
Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-
Friendly Bottles Market
Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
Benefits of Corn-Based Plastic Present the Material as an
Option for Water Bottles
Corn-based Polylactide Bottles Score Over PET Bottles
Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:
Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
With biodegradable Polymers Lagging behind Plastics in terms of
Properties, the Adoption of Sustainable Polymers for Bottles
Remains Low
Starch-Based Polymers Enable Creation of Blow Molded Bio-Plastics
Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products
Range
Corn Starch Packaging: An Option for Eco-friendly Water Bottles
Plant-based Bioplastics Emerge as a Sustainable Option for
Water Bottles
Issues with Plant-Based Plastic Water Bottles
Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for
Making Water Bottles
Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives
to Plastic
Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
Replacement of Petrochemical Bottles with Bioplastic
Alternatives: Yet to Gain Momentum
Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous
Potential
Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift
towards Eco-friendly Bottles
Ban on Bottled Water
A Review of Regulations in Select Countries
USA
China
India
Innovations & Advancements
Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt
Water
Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
Lifeway?s Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
Danone and Nestlé Waters Team Up to Commercialize 100% Plant-
Based PET Bottle
Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine
Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
Despite the Promise of Eco-friendly Bottles, Market Progress
Remains Challenging
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
Eco Friendly Bottles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
