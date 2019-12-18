Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Eco Friendly Bottles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$143.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$57.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden); Choose Water (UK); Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA); LYS Packaging (France);Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA); Raepak Ltd (UK).







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment

Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)

Choose Water (UK)

Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)

LYS Packaging (France)

Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)

Raepak™ Ltd (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly Bottles

Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 1950 through 2020

Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco- Friendly Bottles Market

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years 2015-2025

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for the Years 2015-2025

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water Bottles

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018

Ban on Bottled Water

Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products Range

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for Making Water Bottles

Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway's Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic





