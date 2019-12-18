Global Eco Friendly Bottles Industry
Eco Friendly Bottles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Polylactic Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Polylactic Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$143.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polylactic Acid will reach a market size of US$57.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden); Choose Water (UK); Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA); LYS Packaging (France);Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA); Raepak Ltd (UK).
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market
What is Eco-friendly Packaging?
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment
Eco Friendly Bottles: Definition
Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative to Conventional PET Bottles
Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)
Choose Water (UK)
Ecologic Brands, Inc. (USA)
LYS Packaging (France)
Paper Water Bottle, Inc. (USA)
Raepak™ Ltd (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly Bottles
Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 1950 through 2020
Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco- Friendly Bottles Market
Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years 2015-2025
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for the Years 2015-2025
PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option
Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water Bottles
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes
Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options
Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives to Plastic
Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles
Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential
Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift towards Eco-friendly Bottles
Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018
Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2018
Ban on Bottled Water
Innovations & Advancements in Ecofriendly Bottles Space
Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products Range
Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for Making Water Bottles
Nestlé and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype
Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits
Ari Jónsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles
Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle
For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants
VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle
Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle
Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt Water
Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle
Lifeway's Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene
NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles
Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention
Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle
Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
