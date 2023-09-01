Global Eco-Friendly Bottles Market Strategy Report 2023: A $5.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Innovations & Advancements in Eco-Friendly Bottles Space

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco-Friendly Bottles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Eco-Friendly Bottles estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polylactic Acid segment is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $755.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Eco-Friendly Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$755.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$365.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$302.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rising Awareness about Environment Conservation and Pollution Drives Growth in the Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment

Eco-Friendly Bottles: Definition

Biodegradable Water Bottles Market: Emerging as an Alternative to Conventional PET Bottles

Is the Bottled Water Industry Ready for Sustainable Packaging?

Eco-Friendly Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto the Need for Eco-Friendly Bottles

Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 1950 through 2020

Global PET Bottle Market: Annual Consumption in Million Tons for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Consumption of Plastic Bottled Mineral Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: An Opportunity to Tap for Eco-Friendly Bottles Market

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Global Bottled Water Market Value in $ Billion for the Years 2015-2025

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Value in $ Million for the Years 2015-2025

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option

Benefits of PLA Present the Material as an Option for Water Bottles

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles and PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PLA Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Cradle-to-Gate Impact of 1000 Units of 500 ml PET Bottles (in Kg CO2 eq or MJ)

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PET Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of PLA Bottles: Breakdown of Contribution (in %) of Lifecycle Processes

Correct Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Edible Substitutes to Bottles Emerge as Potential Alternatives to Plastic

Bio-based Monomers Used for Creating Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential

Government Regulations to Curb Plastic Pollution Favors Shift towards Eco-friendly Bottles

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2018

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations

Ban on Bottled Water

Innovations & Advancements in Eco-Friendly Bottles Space

Ecover Uses Plant-Based Plastic Bottles for Home Care Products Range

Seaweed: Another Biodegradable Material Being Explored for Making Water Bottles

Nestle and Danimer Scientific Collaborate to Develop Marine Biodegradable Water Bottle Prototype

Flax Bottle: An Eco-Friendly Option for Wine, Beer and Spirits

Ari Jonsson Unveils Biodegradable Algae Water Bottles

Choose Water: A New Biodegradable Plastic-Free Water Bottle

For the Better Good Creates Water Bottles from Plants

VeganBottle: A Sugar Cane-based Biodegradable Water Bottle

Coke Offers Completely Plant-based PET Bottle

Edinburgh Inventor Develops Bottle that Disintegrates in Salt Water

Plant-Based Drinks Sold in Plant-Based Bottle

Lifeway's Planitful Bottles Made from Green Polyethylene

NaturALL Bottle Alliance Focuses on Creating Bioplastic Bottles

Bamboo-based Water Bottles Catch Attention

Cove Develops 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Treeson: Eco-friendly Bottle Made from Plant-based Plastic

Focus on Select Players (Total 24 Featured)

BillerudKorsnas AB ( Sweden )

) Choose Water (UK)

Ecologic Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) LYS Packaging ( France )

) Paper Water Bottle, Inc. ( USA )

) RaepakT Ltd (UK)

