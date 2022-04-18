Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1096

Companies: 24 - Players covered include Choose Water; Ecologic Brands, Inc.; LYS Packaging; Paper Water Bottle, Inc.; Raepak™ Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Polylactic Acid, Cellulose, Starch, Water Soluble Polymers, Bio-derived Polyethylene, Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Other Materials); and Application (Mineral Water, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Household Products, and Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

Generally, bottles that can be reused several times are termed as eco-friendly bottles. The use of eco-friendly bottles ensures that large amounts of non-biodegradable waste are prevented from making its way into landfills. Eco friendly bottles make use of naturally sourced materials such as polylactic acid, cellulose, starch, water soluble polymers, aliphatic/aromatic co-polyesters, molded fiber, bio-derived polyethylene and polyhydroxyalkanoates, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eco Friendly Bottles estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.0 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Eco Friendly Bottles, and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2026. United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

Global market for eco-friendly bottles continues to grow at a strong rate, driven by the rising awareness about environmental conservation among the general population and governments. The sustainability focus is being driven mainly by rising consumer concerns over the use of oil-based packaging and their disposal. Given the untapped nature of the market, research efforts aimed at developing new solutions will play a critical role in driving growth in the eco-friendly bottles market. Eco-friendly bottles are made using various types of materials, of which polylactic acid (PLA) is the most widely used material. The positive mechanical attributes of polylactic acid are contributing towards its increasing use in manufacturing bottles, thus sustaining growth in the overall eco-friendly bottles market. The ease of use associated with PLA in varied application areas is also contributing to the segment growth. Another material with significant potential in developing eco-friendly bottles is bio-derived polyethylene.

North America and Europe account for a significant share of the global eco-friendly bottles market. The growing awareness about environmental conservation, presence of an extensive eco-friendly infrastructure, and growing government support for adoption of environment-friendly products are driving growth in the eco-friendly bottles market in North America. Europe constitutes another major market for eco-friendly bottles, mainly on account of the strong government support for environmental conservation products. Demand in Asia-Pacific region benefits from the rising awareness about environment conservation and the increasing efforts of regional governments to curb environmental pollution. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.