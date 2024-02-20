Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Strategic Industry Report 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco-Friendly Food Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market to Reach $319.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging estimated at US$184.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$319.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$137.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Degradable Packaging segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The global economic landscape continues to evolve, with a growing emphasis on the principles of circular economy in the food industry. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the packaging industry faces testing times, leading to significant shifts in the packaging market. Despite these challenges, sustainable packaging of food products remains relevant, driving the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

In this competitive scenario, 131 players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, ranging from strong to niche. Eco-friendly packaging has emerged as a key focus area, with innovations and advancements turbocharging momentum in this segment. Salient trends in the food packaging domain emphasize sustainability and environmental responsibility, shaping the future of the industry.

As the demand for eco-friendly food packaging materials continues to grow, stakeholders are implementing strategies to enable a shift towards sustainable packaging practices. Recent market activity reflects a surge in innovation and investment in eco-friendly packaging solutions, underscoring the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Influencer market insights provide valuable perspectives on emerging trends and consumer preferences, guiding industry stakeholders in their efforts to navigate the evolving landscape of eco-friendly food packaging. With sustainability at the forefront of industry priorities, eco-friendly packaging solutions are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the food packaging industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.2 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why Is Food Packaging Industry Looking for Greener Pasteur?

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics Across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Huge Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging in Food Industry

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste, Focus Shifts onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Food Industry

Shifting Priorities in Food Packaging Push Up Sustainable Options

Notable Sustainability Initiatives in Food & Beverage Packaging Space

Sustainable Packaging Drive Needs Clear Regulatory Guidance as Support

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Rising Eco-Consciousness of Consumers and Demand for Recyclable & Eco-Friendly Materials to Boost Prospects

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Downsizing of Packaging

Technological Advancements to Make Non-Fossil Fuel Based Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Gains

Advent of Innovative Products to Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Natural Antiviral Agents for Producing Safer Food Packaging Materials

High Growth Opportunities in Green Packaging Market Bodes Well for the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Solutions

Notable Trends in the Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Paper & Paperboard Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging Option for Food Industry

Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Flexible Paper Packaging Finds Growing Use in Food Industry

Growing Penetration of Corrugated Boxes in Food & Beverage Industry

Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles Use Drives Focus onto Eco-Friendly Bottles

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous Potential

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option for Water

Proper Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles: Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Biodegradable Packaging Materials: Using Natural Sources to Degrade Materials

Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Food Packaging

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications

Rising Significance of Green Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Packaging in Food Industry

Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber Trays for Packaging in Food & Beverage Industry

Rising Consumption of Eggs to Fuel Growth in the Molded Fiber Market

Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles

Metal Packaging's Superiority over Other Packaging Materials Ensures Stable Demand from Food Industry

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging

Advancements in Food Canning Materials Augurs Well for the Market

Metal Cans: Ease of Storage & Transportation Sustains Demand from Beverage Industry

Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging

Glass Remains the Preferred Material for Wine Packaging

Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging

Plastic Foodservice Disposables Raise Concerns Over Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives

As Safety Reigns Supreme, Foodservice Industry Compelled to Place Sustainability on the Backburner

Eco-Friendly Foodservice Packaging Crafted to Sustainability Taste

Biodegradable Foodservice Packaging Market Benefits from Growing Focus on Sustainability

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth

Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging

Reusable Food Packaging: Durability & Strength Benefits over Single Use Plastic Drives Adoption

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

New Age Consumers Show Preference for Eco-friendly Food Packaging

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Challenges Facing the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key Challenge

Toxic Chemicals in Non-Food Grade Food Packaging

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

BASF SE

Amcor PLC

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group SA

BillerudKorsnas AB

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Bericap GmbH Co. & KG

Berry Global, Inc.

Bauli SpA

Aroundrs

Bambrew

Avant Delivery

Bezobalu

Alexir Partnership

Bibina Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klxvpr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets