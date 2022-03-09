GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY OF PLEXUS WORLDWIDE AND DIRECT SELLING INDUSTRY INSIGHTS PUBLISHED ON PLEXUS IMPACT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a global direct selling health and wellness company, is featured on Plexus Impact, an independent one-stop microsite that showcases the company's economic impact both stateside and globally. The platform provides insight into the organization, its philanthropic initiatives, entrepreneurial small business ownership, ethics and corporate culture.

"We're pleased to see a panoramic view of the direct and indirect impact of Plexus Worldwide," says Tarl Robinson, CEO. "To showcase our imprint on local and global economies is tremendously gratifiying. It has propelled us to deepen our commitment to communities and the global marketplace."

In 2020, the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University conducted an independent study on the company's economic impact at the global, national and local Arizona level. The microsite details data findings in this study, including GDP impact and sales taxes. Other key highlights in the regional data include more than 8,500 additional jobs supported in the United States.

"Direct selling continues to evolve and thrive in the digital age, where people can work and earn on their terms while being connected to a strong community," says Kim Drabik, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at Plexus Worldwide. "People care about impact, and at Plexus, we partnered with the prestigious Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University to analyze the scope and scale of our economic impact and investment across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. We were pleased to learn the Institute estimated $1.15 billion in GDP impact from our global operations."

Founded in 2008 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Plexus Worldwide is a privately owned company that is home to nearly 400 employees. Plexus is committed to producing products with ingredients and formulations backed by science to encourage a healthier lifestyle, Plexus offers a variety of health and wellness goods that target gut health, weight management, and growth and development nutrition, and includes a first-to-market prebiotic-driven skincare line.

For more information, visit www.plexusglobalstudy.com and www.plexusworldwide.com.

Plexus makes no guarantee on earned income. Personal earnings will vary. Your success depends on your effort, commitment, skill, and leadership abilities. In 2020, the average annual earnings of all Ambassadors were 597 USD. Please see the Plexus Annual Income Disclosure Statement.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities helps individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

About Seidman Research Institute:

The L. William Seidman Research Institute is affiliated with the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. This institution collects, analyzes, and disseminates information about local economies, benchmarks industry practices, and identifies emerging business research issues. With distinguished faculty from the W.P. Carey School of Business, a staff of experienced economists, and tools that support sophisticated statistical modeling and computer-based planning, Seidman offers a host of economic research and business consulting services, including economic impact analyses, economic forecasting, market research, and strategic analyses of economic development opportunities.

