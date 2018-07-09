Global Economist Analyzes Historic Growth, Trade Tensions at ICMA EXPO

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global economist Bernard Baumohl will discuss the global reverberations of the U.S.'s unprecedented economic growth and international trade tensions as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Card Manufacturing and Personalization EXPO, the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA) announced today.

ICMA, a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers, will host the 2019 EXPO on March 31-April 3, 2019 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Florida.

For 2019, the EXPO returns as a stand-alone, card-centric event. The theme is How the World Transacts, bringing together international pioneers and trendsetters of the card industry. The global event will showcase new and exciting ways to apply science, engineering, tools, methods and knowledge to the development of materials, equipment, products and services that will launch the card industry into a new era of innovation.

Baumohl, chief global economist at The Economic Outlook Group, will examine the global implications of an upcoming historic milestone: for the first time in history, the US economy will soon enter its 11th straight year of growth. What is the outlook for global consumer and business spending, interest rates, inflation and energy prices? How will ongoing trade tensions disrupt established supply chains in the world, impact operating costs and economic growth? A dynamic that is profoundly changing how consumers and businesses act is the growing use of AI, robotics, e-commerce, mega data and blockchain technology. At the same time, global hackers are using the same technology to access trade secrets, steal personal data and sabotage economies. What urgent actions should corporate leaders take to better protect themselves from adverse economic, geopolitical and cyber shocks?

"We are thrilled to welcome Bernard Baumohl back to the ICMA EXPO after his fantastic presentation at our 2018 EXPO" said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. "The global economy affects everything that we do in the card manufacturing industry and given these uncertain and ever-changing times, it's critical that we understand the geopolitical and economic variables."

Baumohl has extensive experience as an economist, and he is well known for being ahead of the curve in assessing the direction of world economies. He is a former analyst with the Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank specializing in international affairs and national security. He also served as an economist at the European American Bank, where he monitored the global economy and developed forecasts.

He is a faculty member at the New York Institute of Finance, where he conducts seminars on how forward-looking economic indicators can help business leaders foresee turning points in the economy. He authored the best-selling book, "The Secrets of Economic Indicators: Hidden Clues to Future Economic Trends and Investment Opportunities."

Invaluable Networking and Industry Connections

Since 1990, the annual ICMA Card Manufacturing & Personalization EXPO has served as the world's only manufacturing-focused global card conference and exhibition. A global meeting of leading card industry professionals, the EXPO is replete with information sharing and networking opportunities.

Geared to prepare attendees for the changing future of the card industry, presentations feature valuable insight on trends and new technologies, as well as market forecasts. The EXPOs regularly feature more than 50 exhibitors, made up of global industry leaders who manufacture and supply materials, equipment and services to the card manufacturing and personalization industry.

The comprehensive 2019 EXPO conference program will have dedicated exhibition hours in addition to the invaluable programming provided by card industry innovators. Winners of the 2019 ICMA Élan Awards of Excellence that celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the card industry will be announced at the conference.

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are now available for the 2019 EXPO. For more information or to register, visit www.icmaexpo.com.

About ICMA

For nearly 30 years, ICMA has been a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With more than 200 members globally, ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com .

Media Contacts:

Greta Cuyler, ICMA Public Relations Manager

1-609-297-2208

gcuyler@icma.com

SOURCE ICMA

Related Links

http://www.icma.com

