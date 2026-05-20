Global Ecumenical Ministry for Inclusion of LGBTQ+ People Relaunches

RALEIGH, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Other Sheep, an innovative worldwide ecumenical Christian organization dedicated to partnering with and advocating for sexual minorities throughout the world within religious settings, relaunches today. After several years of Other Sheep contacts continuing work across various countries, we are pleased to announce the appointment of a new volunteer Global Coordinator for this ministry, along with the launch of an updated and expanded website.

Other Sheep Global Coordinator Vinod Shemron

Other Sheep was founded in 1992 by Rev. Dr. Tom Hanks and Mr. John Donor, who were pastors with Metropolitan Community Churches in Argentina and Mexico, respectively. Working in two different countries in Latin America, both pastors became increasingly aware of the strong prejudice faced by gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and other sexual minority individuals outside of North America and Europe.

Other Sheep's mission includes providing materials and support for those working to build more inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ people within Christian ministries throughout the world, while also creating networking opportunities that strengthen theological and pastoral competency at the intersection of faith, human rights, and civil rights.

Following the departure of Other Sheep's last Executive Director in 2016, the Board of Directors redefined the organization's leadership structure around the role of Global Coordinator, with a focus on empowering and resourcing in-country activists. We are thrilled to announce the appointment of our volunteer Global Coordinator, Vinod Shemron of India.

Vinod Shemron is a theologian, ecumenist, and grassroots activist who embodies the ecumenical spirit, thoughtfully weaving together faith and justice. His journey through movements such as the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) and the Student Christian Movement of India (SCMI) helped shape his commitment to a progressive and pluralistic vision of faith and justice within a multicultural world.

In addition, Other Sheep announces the launch of its new website, othersheepglobal.org. Alongside the history of Other Sheep, the website includes resources such as books written by co-founder Rev. Dr. Tom Hanks, as well as Bible studies, reflections, and additional educational materials.

The organization's first major initiative in June will be the upcoming Pride Month 2026 series titled "Global Pride Devotional: 30 Days of Queer Faith, Resistance, and Hope." This global ecumenical reflection series seeks to reclaim Scripture as a source of liberation, particularly for queer communities, families, and allies living in contexts where faith and identity are often held in tension. These reflections will be written by people of faith from multiple continents and published every other day throughout June on the organization's website.

"I am thrilled to assume this volunteer position as Other Sheep's Global Coordinator," said Vinod. "I look forward to integrating my academic background in theology and social work to facilitate critical dialogue between ecclesiastical institutions and communities marginalized by caste, class, gender, and sexuality. I seek to operationalize this theology into tangible action, creating safe and inclusive spaces at the grassroots level."

"During the past several years, we have had Other Sheep contacts active in places like Argentina, Kenya, and Uganda doing this critical work," stated longtime Board Chair Stan Kimer. "Now it will be exciting to coordinate with those who have remained active and continue building additional networks across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where many churches continue to oppress, rather than affirm and welcome, sexual minorities."

Longtime board member Susan Herzog Fazio, daughter of Other Sheep founding Board Member Gordon Herzog, expressed gratitude in seeing the work her father helped begin continuing forward. "It is my hope that Other Sheep will continue educating people around the world about the teachings of Christ while helping address interpretations of biblical passages that are misused and inconsistent with the Gospel message of love."

To learn more about Other Sheep and sign up to receive future correspondence and blog updates, visit othersheepglobal.org.

For additional information, questions, or interview requests, please contact Other Sheep Board Chair Stan Kimer at [email protected] or 919-215-5761.

SOURCE Other Sheep Global