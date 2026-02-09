Global e∙dentity™ Announces End of Conditional Licensing Agreement with FDI Advisory Group

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e∙dentity™, a Delaware corporation and leading innovator in multi-factor biometric identity IP-based solutions, today announced that it has ended its November 2025 conditional exclusive global banking licensing and sales agreement that it had granted to FDI Advisory Group (www.fdiadvisorygroup.com) for mobile banking applications, effective January 30, 2026. No details regarding the termination will be disclosed. Any and all affected customers have been notified of the matter.

Global e∙dentity™ remains committed to advancing its patented quantum-resilient vein biometric technologies and is actively pursuing new strategic opportunities to deliver secure, living identity solutions to the global banking and airport sectors.

About Global e∙dentity™

Global e∙dentity™ Inc. is a registered corporation in Delaware and a leading provider of multi-factor biometrics, digital identity solutions, and Airport biometrics. For more information, please visit www.globaledentity.com. Global e∙dentity™ and its product(s) are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Global e∙dentity™ Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Global e∙dentity™ Corporate Communications

Sophia Miller

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global e∙dentity