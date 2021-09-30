Global Edge AI Hardware Market (2021 to 2026) - Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge AI Hardware Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device, Processor (CPU, GPU, ASICs), End-user, Function (Training, Inference), Power (Less Than 1W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10W, More Than 10W) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge AI hardware market is projected to grow from 920 million units in 2021 to 2,080 million units by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include growth in demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices, emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing, reduction in data storage and operations cost, Increase in enterprise workloads on the cloud and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications.

The market for wearables in edge AI hardware market could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wearables segment could witness fast growth during the forecast period. This high growth rate could be attributed to the augmentation of features among wearables. Wearables are becoming smarter, and the inclusion of AI and edge computing could further enhance their capabilities.

The market for consumer electronics is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in edge AI hardware market

The consumer electronics segment holds a major share in terms of volume. This is due to the rising consumer spending and demand for consumer electronics. The demand for smartphones, smart wearables, and other devices is witnessing strong growth. Moreover, the innovation and development of new use cases for edge AI could lead to the high growth of consumer electronics in the edge AI hardware market.

Edge AI hardware market in the APAC is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026

In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan drives the growth of the edge AI hardware market in APAC.

Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential. With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years. APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of Market

4.2 Market, by Device

4.3 Market, by End-user

4.4 Market, by Function

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of Market, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Devices

5.2.1.2 Emergence of AI Coprocessors for Edge Computing

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Data Storage and Operations Cost

5.2.1.4 Increase in Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud

5.2.1.5 Rapid Growth in the Number of Intelligent Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited On-Device Training

5.2.2.2 Limited Number of AI Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growth in Demand for Edge Computing in IoT

5.2.3.3 Emergence of the 5G Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint

5.2.4.2 Optimization of Edge AI Standards

5.3 Evolution

5.4 Edge AI Market Ecosystem

5.5 Edge AI Hardware Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Use Case 1: Creating Motion Intelligence with Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Solution

5.6.2 Use Case 2: Using Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Software for Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing

5.6.3 Use Case 3: Using Anagog Jedai 4.0 to Personalize Banking Experience

5.6.4 Use Case 4: Using High-Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) Systems of Eurotech for Autonomous Driving

5.6.5 Use Case 5: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for the Detection of Groceries in Retail

5.6.6 Use Case 6: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for Traffic Analytics Using Video Surveillance

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Edge AI and Internet of Things (IoT)

5.9.2 Edge AI and 5G

5.9.3 Edge AI and Blockchain

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Edge AI Hardware Market

5.14 Trade Analysis

6 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Surveillance Cameras

6.3.1 Public Safety to be a Major Application of AI-based Cameras

6.4 Robots

6.4.1 Robotics is One of the Fastest-Growing Markets for Edge AI Hardware

6.5 Wearables

6.5.1 Eyewear Expected to be a Major Market for Edge AI Hardware in Wearables

6.6 Edge Servers

6.6.1 Edge AI Servers Have Significant Growth Opportunities in Enterprise and Industrial Sector

6.7 Smart Speakers

6.7.1 Smart Speakers are Now Used to Control Smart Home Products

6.8 Automotive

6.8.1 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Market for Automotive

6.9 Smart Mirrors

6.9.1 Retail to be a Major Industry for Smart Mirrors

7 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Power Consumption

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 1W

7.2.1 Wearables Expected to be the Major Contributors to the Market for Less Than 1W of Power Consumption

7.3 1-3W

7.3.1 Smartphones to Dominate the Edge AI Hardware Market for 1-3W

7.4 3-5W

7.4.1 Smart Speakers Expected to Lead the Market for 3-5W

7.5 5-10W

7.5.1 Surveillance Cameras and Drones Expected to be Major Contributors to Market for 5-10W

7.6 More Than 10W

7.6.1 Automotive Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Market for 5-10W

8 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Processor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CPU

8.2.1 CPU to Hold the Largest Share of Market for Processors

8.3 GPU

8.3.1 Automotive and Robotics to be Major Markets for GPU

8.4 ASIC

8.4.1 CPU to be Replaced by ASIC for AI-based Applications

8.5 Others

9 Edge AI Hardware Market, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Training

9.2.1 Training is Mostly Done on the Cloud

9.3 Inference

9.3.1 Development of Efficient Processors to Drive the Edge Inference Market

10 Edge AI Hardware Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Smartphones are Major Contributors to the Market in Consumer Electronics

10.2.2 Smartphones

10.2.3 Wearables

10.2.4 Entertainment Robots

10.3 Smart Home

10.3.1 Smart Speakers are Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware in Smart Homes

10.3.2 Smart Speakers

10.3.3 Smart Cameras

10.3.4 Domestic Robots

10.4 Automotive & Transportation

10.4.1 Vehicle Number Plate Recognition, Vehicle Count, and Vehicle Recognition to be Major Applications of Cameras in Automotive

10.4.2 Automotive

10.4.3 Surveillance Cameras

10.4.4 Logistics Robots

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Surveillance Cameras to be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware in Governments

10.5.2 Surveillance Cameras

10.5.3 Drones

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Wearables to Dominate the Market in Healthcare

10.6.2 Medical Robots

10.6.3 Wearables

10.7 Industrial

10.7.1 Machine Vision Expected to Drive the Edge AI Hardware Market in the Industrial Sector

10.7.2 Industrial Robots

10.7.3 Drones

10.7.4 Cameras

10.8 Aerospace & Defense

10.8.1 Service Robots to Drive the Market in the Aerospace Industry

10.9 Construction

10.9.1 Drones to Drive the Market in the Construction Industry

10.9.2 Service Robots

10.9.3 Drones

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Surveillance Cameras

10.10.2 Robots

10.10.3 Wearables

10.10.4 Smart Mirrors

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.2.1 Market Share by Device Type

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Pervasive Players

12.4.3 Emerging Leaders

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Intel

13.2.2 Nvidia

13.2.3 Qualcomm Technologies

13.2.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.2.5 Samsung Electronics

13.2.6 IBM

13.2.7 Micron Technology

13.2.8 Xilinx

13.2.9 AMD

13.2.10 Google

13.2.11 Microsoft

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Imagination Technologies

13.3.2 Cambricon Technologies

13.3.3 Tenstorrent

13.3.4 Blaize

13.3.5 General Vision

13.3.6 Mythic

13.3.7 Adapteva Inc.

13.3.8 Mediatek

13.3.9 Applied Brain Research

13.3.10 Horizon Robotics

13.3.11 Ceva

13.3.12 Graphcore

13.3.13 Sambanova

13.3.14 Halio

13.3.15 Veridify Security Inc.

14 Appendix

