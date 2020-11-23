Global Edge Computing Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global market for Edge Computing is expected to reach US$18.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The IoT ecosystem is exploding with billions of self-aware devices expected to be connected to the edge of networks by 2030. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices have gained significant traction in the recent years and are likely to witness increasing penetration in the coming years. While organizations and end-users focus on IoT devices, network connectivity intended to facilitate their communication receives relatively little attention. Public cloud and public Internet architectures are often unable to host critical, time-sensitive communications. Cloud computing demands transfer of data from IoT devices and platform to the cloud prior to a localized action or derivation of useful insights. The location of majority of cloud datacenters far from the data source introduces latency, which impedes seamless delivery of services. Moreover, the transfer of data over a public Internet that is prone to data traffic congestion further compounds latency concerns. These issues are particularly challenging for IoT installations that demand quick processing and response to IoT data. Even a delay in milliseconds makes it difficult for organizations to receive the required information. IoT processing & computing response should be within 1 millisecond to ensure reliable & safe deployment of applications related to autonomous vehicles & drones. Without edge computing & 5G, magnitude of latency for IoT devices & applications will be in the range of 10 to 100 milliseconds. Edge-computing architectures are geared at minimizing network latency by moving intelligence to the edge.



Use of private edge cloud networks for handling edge computing workloads and connecting to IoT devices is growing in popularity as it allows organizations to accelerate data processing and analysis. The approach reduces latency and improves performance as well as increasing security levels. Private edge cloud networks are highly effective performance-sensitive applications, making them an ideal choice for edge computing and IoT devices. In addition to allowing data processing closer to a device to eliminate the requirement of data transfer to the cloud, the strategy isolates communication from the public Internet to ensure faster availability of critical information. Moreover, the ability of private edge cloud networks to isolate IoT communication from public Internet allows faster identification and mitigation of various attack types including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. With the focus now squarely on latency issues, edge computing is rapidly emerging as a technology innovation that can be widely adopted across industries. Some of key benefits of using intelligent edge include capability for quick decision making and low latency.



Edge meets local computing requirements as data is processed in micro-data centers. On-site data processing helps to eliminate latency and address network and connectivity challenges. IoT devices form the backbone of edge computing as they enable data analysis and processing on the edge. However, edge offers benefits for traditional applications as well. Edge computing can be adopted at close proximity to data source with dedicated units for specific functions in a device. Every edge computing unit would have dedicated storage, computer and network system. Load balancing, networking, routing, switching, as well as security would be handled by the devices. The devices together form a network which processes data from various sources. Event processing engines would analyze the data points to determine data streaming route. Data is thus processed at edge or forwarded to centralized data warehouse. "Hot data" is usually reserved for real-time analysis and instant decision making. "Cold data" is stored for future analysis. Quick decision making and speed are characteristic of edge computing. Accurate and quick data processing, decision making, and low costs of edge would benefit organizations planning process upgrades.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

COVID-Impact on Edge Computing Market II-1

Exhibit 1: Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost

Savings: Annual Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector II-3

COVID-19-Related Remote Working Pushes Businesses Closer to

Edge Computing II-4

An Overview of Edge Computing II-4

Need for Edge Computing II-5

Benefits, Potential and Prospects of Edge Computing II-6

Key Considerations while Opting for Edge II-6

Edge Computing to Hold Prominent Value in Connected World II-7

Edge Computing: Outlook II-7

Market Analysis by Component II-8

Exhibit 2: World Edge Computing Market by Component (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Platform, and

Other Components II-9

Application Market Analysis II-9

Exhibit 3: World Edge Computing Market by Application (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Smart Cities,

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring,

Content Delivery, and Other Applications II-10

Vertical Market Analysis II-10

Exhibit 4: World Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals II-11

Regional Analysis II-12

Exhibit 5: World Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions II-12

Exhibit 6: World Edge Computing Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan II-13

5G Poised to Drive Edge Computing Adoption in China, the

Fastest Growing Market II-13

Competitive Scenario II-14

Recent Market Activity II-15

Exhibit 7: Global Content Delivery Network Technology by

Leading Providers (2020) II-16



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17

Select Global Brands II-18



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19

Shift in IT Budgets from Bandwidth to Edge Computing II-19

Latency Benefits Drive Adoption of Edge across Diverse Domains II-19

Private Edge Cloud Networks Boon for Organizations Using IoT

Devices II-19

Major Challenges with Use of Internet and Cloud Computing for IoT II-20

Advantages of Private Edge Cloud Network II-20

Rise of Smart Cities Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Computing II-20

Industrial IoT Gaining Traction in Industrial Environments II-21

Exhibit 8: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025 II-22

Remote Monitoring: A Key Application Market II-23

IIoT and Edge Computing for Remote Monitoring Gain Prominence

Amidst the Pandemic II-23

Content Delivery: An Implementation of Edge Computing II-24

Advances in Mobile Edge Computing & Content Caching in Wireless

Mobile Networks II-24

With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge

Computing Gains Significance II-25

Edge Computing Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for

Retailers II-25

Exhibit 9: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023 II-26

Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging

IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Computing Gains

Prominence II-27

Exhibit 10: Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 II-27

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Utilities Vertical II-28

Exhibit 11: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-29

Edge Computing for Government Agencies II-29

Edge Computing to Improve Daily Operations of Educational

Institutions II-30

Edge Computing for Agriculture II-30

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth II-31

Microservices to Favor Edge Development II-31

Emergence of Multi-Locational Data Storage II-31

Rising Significance of Autonomous Edge II-32

SMBs to Leverage Edge and Hybrid IT II-32

Relevance of Edge Computing in 5G Networks II-32

Innovations and Advancements II-33

Potential Innovations in Distributed Edge Architecture II-34

Alibaba & Intel Introduce a Novel Joint Edge Computing Platform II-34

Mirantis Introduces MCP Edge Platform II-34

Baidu Develops OpenEdge Computing Platform II-35

Haxiot Rolls Out a Novel Edge Computing Solution II-35

Linux Foundation Establishes LF Edge II-35

Additional Select Innovative Developments II-36

Expanding Horizon of Edge Computing Solutions Presents New

Challenges II-36



