Global Edge Computing Market 2015-2018 & 2022: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 46% to Surpass $ 6 Billion

Global edge computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 46% to surpass $ 6 billion by 2022

Growing IoT market including IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, coupled with booming augmented reality and virtual reality market are expected to drive global edge computing market during the forecast period.



Global Edge Computing Market, 2015-2022, discusses the following aspects of edge computing market globally:

Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Deployment (On-Premise, & Cloud), By Application (IoT, Video Surveillance, etc.), By Component (Hardware & Software), By End-User (Manufacturing, Power, etc.), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the global edge computing market include



Cisco Systems, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Instant Data Centers

Fujitsu Limited

Amazon Web Services

Nokia Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

FogHorn Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Edge Computing Market Landscape



6. Global Edge Computing Market Outlook



7. Global Edge Computing Market Attractiveness Index



8. North America Edge Computing Market Outlook



9. Europe Edge Computing Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market Outlook



11. South America Edge Computing Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



