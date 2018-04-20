Global Edge Computing Market 2015-2018 & 2022: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 46% to Surpass $ 6 Billion

The "Global Edge Computing Market By Deployment (On-Premise, & Cloud), By Application (IoT, Video Surveillance, etc.), By Component (Hardware & Software), By End-User (Manufacturing, Power, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global edge computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 46% to surpass $ 6 billion by 2022

Growing IoT market including IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, coupled with booming augmented reality and virtual reality market are expected to drive global edge computing market during the forecast period.


Global Edge Computing Market, 2015-2022, discusses the following aspects of edge computing market globally:

  • Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Deployment (On-Premise, & Cloud), By Application (IoT, Video Surveillance, etc.), By Component (Hardware & Software), By End-User (Manufacturing, Power, etc.), By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the global edge computing market include

  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Instant Data Centers
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Nokia Corporation
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • FogHorn Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Edge Computing Market Landscape

6. Global Edge Computing Market Outlook

7. Global Edge Computing Market Attractiveness Index

8. North America Edge Computing Market Outlook

9. Europe Edge Computing Market Outlook

10. Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Market Outlook

11. South America Edge Computing Market Outlook

12. Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dqcw4/global_edge?w=5

